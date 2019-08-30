2019 Virginia High School Football Scores - Running List

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Aug 30, 2019 at 11:45 AM.

    2019 VHSL Football Master Schedule Here
    2019 Tidewater Schedules, Scores & Standings Here


    WEEK 1
    Final Scores from the opening week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia...

    Thursday, August 29, 2019:
    Arcadia 51, Northampton 0
    Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26
    Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7
    Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0
    Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7
    E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0
    Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0
    Edison 31, Langley 28
    Falls Church 14, George Mason 7
    Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14
    Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14
    Gretna 46, Brunswick 8
    Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0
    Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0
    Hopewell 40, Tabb 7
    James Monroe 21, Stafford 7
    James Robinson 40, Colgan 14
    John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12
    Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT
    King George 31, Orange County 27
    Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21
    Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0
    Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT
    McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6
    Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17
    North Stafford 32, Potomac 30
    Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27
    Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34
    Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
    Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0
    Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13
    Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21
    Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21
    Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13
    Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
    Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6
    Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0
    Skyline 53, Independence 42
    South County 28, Woodbridge 6
    Tallwood 27, Green Run 24
    W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34
    Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13
    Warwick 34, Denbigh 0
    West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27
    Windsor 51, Chincoteague 21
    Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0

    Friday, August 30, 2019:
    Abingdon 45, John Battle 14
    Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6
    Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8
    Archbishop Curley, Md. 35, Bishop O’Connell 0
    Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Hargrave Military 0
    Benedictine 48, Catholic 26
    Blacksburg 24, Giles 0
    Bluefield, W.Va. 41, Graham 27
    Broadwater Academy 34, Quantico 0
    Buckingham County 27, Appomattox 6
    C.D. Hylton 35, Mount Vernon 28
    Central – Wise 51, Eastside 20
    Chatham 47, Cumberland 6
    Chilhowie 46, Marion 26
    Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16
    Churchland 60, Grafton 0
    Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0
    Clover Hill 26, Mills Godwin 7
    Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County 0
    Covington 47, Alleghany 33
    Dan River 35, Tunstall 7
    Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 19
    Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42
    Eden Morehead, N.C. 40, Martinsville 0
    Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24, Indian River 20
    Essex 42, Sussex Central 24
    Fluvanna 29, Broadway 13
    Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14
    Franklin County 28, Liberty-Bedford 0
    Galax 32, Glenvar 29
    Gate City 34, Richlands 29
    Greensville County 44, Weldon, N.C. 22
    Grundy 28, Twin Valley 8
    Halifax County 29, Nottoway 14
    Handley 48, Warren County 0
    Hidden Valley 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
    Highland Springs 38, Avalon, Md. 13
    Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 26
    Honaker 14, Lebanon 0
    Huguenot 44, Jamestown 3
    Hurley 22, Tug Valley, W.Va. 14
    J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18
    James Madison 15, George Marshall 13
    John Marshall 14, Bluestone 0
    Kenston Forest 39, Brunswick Academy 0
    King & Queen 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21
    King William 53, Prince Edward County 0
    King’s Fork 24, Smithfield 7
    Lafayette 33, Goochland 0
    Lee County, Ga. 27, Life Christian 0
    Liberty-Bedford 55, Brentsville 15
    Lord Botetourt 15, Brookville 9
    Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0
    Louisa 39, Courtland 6
    Luray 25, Woodstock Central 13
    Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14
    Massaponax 47, Chancellor 34
    Menchville 21, Granby 0
    Middlesex 33, Mathews 9
    Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 42
    Mountain View 42, Albemarle 6
    Nansemond River 44, Norview 12
    Narrows 14, Auburn 0
    Nelson County 50, Randolph-Henry 23
    Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac 0
    Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac School 0
    Northumberland 48, Surry County 31
    Oakton 30, Fairfax 28
    Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Castlewood 6
    Petersburg 71, Armstrong 16
    Poquoson 42, Southampton 6
    Portsmouth Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 14
    Pulaski County 14, Northside 0
    Radford 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 23
    Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15
    Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7
    Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0
    Rustburg 20, Bassett 0
    Rye Cove def. Jenkins, KY on FORFEIT (1-0)
    Salem 48, Amherst County 20
    Sherando 49, James Wood 12
    Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12
    Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13
    St. Annes-Belfield 57, Faith Christian, N.C. 22
    St. Stephens-St. Agnes 32, Paul VI Catholic 0
    Stone Bridge 28, Centreville 14
    Strasburg 35, East Hardy, W.Va. 13
    Stuarts Draft 48, James River-Buchanan 7
    T.C. Williams 53, Herndon 0
    TJ-Richmond 48, Colonial Heights 6
    Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14
    Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0
    Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 12
    Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Christopher’s 17
    Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2
    Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14
    Union 41, Lee High 7
    West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13
    Western Albemarle 24, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8
    Westfield 51, Battlefield 0
    William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 21
    William Campbell 28, Staunton River 10
    William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10
    Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0
    Woodrow Wilson 28, Lakeland 22
    Woodside 14, Gloucester 0
    Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 35, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Bland County vs. Craig County, ccd.


    Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.

    .... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a reply here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
