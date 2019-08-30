2019 Virginia High School Football Scores - Running List

2019 VHSL Football Master Schedule Here 2019 Tidewater Schedules, Scores & Standings Here WEEK 1 Final Scores from the opening week of the 2019 High School Football season in Virginia... Thursday, August 29, 2019: Arcadia 51, Northampton 0 Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26 Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7 Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0 Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7 E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0 Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0 Edison 31, Langley 28 Falls Church 14, George Mason 7 Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14 Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14 Gretna 46, Brunswick 8 Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0 Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0 Hopewell 40, Tabb 7 James Monroe 21, Stafford 7 James Robinson 40, Colgan 14 John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12 Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT King George 31, Orange County 27 Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21 Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0 Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6 Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17 North Stafford 32, Potomac 30 Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27 Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34 Patriot 35, Riverbend 6 Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0 Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13 Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21 Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21 Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13 Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0 Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6 Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0 Skyline 53, Independence 42 South County 28, Woodbridge 6 Tallwood 27, Green Run 24 W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34 Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13 Warwick 34, Denbigh 0 West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27 Windsor 51, Chincoteague 21 Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0 Friday, August 30, 2019: Abingdon 45, John Battle 14 Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6 Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8 Arcadia 51, Northampton 0 Archbishop Curley, Md. 35, Bishop O’Connell 0 Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Hargrave Military 0 Benedictine 48, Catholic 26 Blacksburg 24, Giles 0 Bluefield, W.Va. 41, Graham 27 Broadwater Academy 34, Quantico 0 Buckingham County 27, Appomattox 6 C.D. Hylton 35, Mount Vernon 28 Central – Wise 51, Eastside 20 Chatham 47, Cumberland 6 Chilhowie 46, Marion 26 Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16 Churchland 60, Grafton 0 Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0 Clover Hill 26, Mills Godwin 7 Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County 0 Covington 47, Alleghany 33 Dan River 35, Tunstall 7 Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 19 Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42 Eden Morehead, N.C. 40, Martinsville 0 Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24, Indian River 20 Essex 42, Sussex Central 24 Fluvanna 29, Broadway 13 Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14 Franklin County 28, Liberty-Bedford 0 Galax 32, Glenvar 29 Gate City 34, Richlands 29 Greensville County 44, Weldon, N.C. 22 Grundy 28, Twin Valley 8 Halifax County 29, Nottoway 14 Handley 48, Warren County 0 Hidden Valley 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35 Highland Springs 38, Avalon, Md. 13 Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 26 Honaker 14, Lebanon 0 Huguenot 44, Jamestown 3 Hurley 22, Tug Valley, W.Va. 14 J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18 James Madison 15, George Marshall 13 John Marshall 14, Bluestone 0 Kenston Forest 39, Brunswick Academy 0 King & Queen 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21 King William 53, Prince Edward County 0 King’s Fork 24, Smithfield 7 Lafayette 33, Goochland 0 Lee County, Ga. 27, Life Christian 0 Liberty-Bedford 55, Brentsville 15 Lord Botetourt 15, Brookville 9 Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0 Louisa 39, Courtland 6 Luray 25, Woodstock Central 13 Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14 Massaponax 47, Chancellor 34 Menchville 21, Granby 0 Middlesex 33, Mathews 9 Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 42 Mountain View 42, Albemarle 6 Nansemond River 44, Norview 12 Narrows 14, Auburn 0 Nelson County 50, Randolph-Henry 23 Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac 0 Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac School 0 Northumberland 48, Surry County 31 Oakton 30, Fairfax 28 Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Castlewood 6 Petersburg 71, Armstrong 16 Poquoson 42, Southampton 6 Portsmouth Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 14 Pulaski County 14, Northside 0 Radford 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 23 Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15 Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7 Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0 Rustburg 20, Bassett 0 Rye Cove def. Jenkins, KY on FORFEIT (1-0) Salem 48, Amherst County 20 Sherando 49, James Wood 12 Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12 Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13 St. Annes-Belfield 57, Faith Christian, N.C. 22 St. Stephens-St. Agnes 32, Paul VI Catholic 0 Stone Bridge 28, Centreville 14 Strasburg 35, East Hardy, W.Va. 13 Stuarts Draft 48, James River-Buchanan 7 T.C. Williams 53, Herndon 0 TJ-Richmond 48, Colonial Heights 6 Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14 Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0 Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 12 Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Christopher’s 17 Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2 Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14 Union 41, Lee High 7 West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13 Western Albemarle 24, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8 Westfield 51, Battlefield 0 William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 21 William Campbell 28, Staunton River 10 William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10 Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0 Woodrow Wilson 28, Lakeland 22 Woodside 14, Gloucester 0 Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 35, Heritage-Lynchburg 7 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Bland County vs. Craig County, ccd.