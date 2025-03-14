ADVERTISEMENT

Predictions 2025 VHSL State Basketball Championships - Keys to Victory & Picks for Friday's Title Games (3-14) in Class 1 & 4

The Championship runs of dominance continued for John Marshall Boys - who set a record for most points in a title game - as Ty White's program captured its fourth straight crown. Ditto for Central-Wise Girls and Princess Anne Girls. In PA's case, Darnell Dozier won his 15th Championship to improve his overall record to 765-59. Robin Dotson won his ninth state title and eighth at Wise, where he's 319-68. Overall, Dotson is 770-230. We're talking about Hall of Famers.

Then there's the wild finish with Green Run and Albemarle in Class 5. For the second time in three years, the Class 5 title game was decided on a buzzer-beater. After Albemarle tied the game on Makai Ragland's basket following an inbounds pass with 8 seconds to go, Stallions senior point guard Kassidy Jackson drive the length of the floor and got a lay-up to go at the horn. For the Stallions, it's their second ever state title, although this one has a different feel than the one from 2020 that they had to share with Norview because of the coronavirus canceling the pandemic.

Before we get to Friday's action with Class 1 and Class 4 taking center stage, let's quickly get you caught up to speed on how the Picks between VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield and his 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner on CoVA Sports TV, Coach Ed Young, did...


Hatfield's State Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 4-0 (100%)
Hatfield's Boys Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 2-0 (100%)
Hatfield's Girls Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 2-0 (100%)

Young's State Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 4-0 (100%)
Young's Boys Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 2-0 (100%)
Young's Girls Finals on Thursday 3/13/25: 2-0 (100%)

A clean sweep for the fellas on a day that featured three lopsided results and one buzzer-beater.
 
