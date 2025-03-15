For the first time since Monacan did it in 2016, we witnessed a VHSL daily double as both the George Wythe girls and boys programs captured state titles. In defeating Buffalo Gap 50-44, the Wythe Maroons captured their first state title since 1989. The guys got their first crown since 2008 by doing so with a much easier time, routing Franklin 78-37 behind red hot three-point shooting that saw them open up 6-of-8 from behind the arc in the game's opening quarter.



Also winning a state title on Friday were the Heritage-Leesburg ladies, victorious 46-37 over Salem in the Class 4 crown to bring Taylor Cook her first one as a Head Coach. She won a couple as a player for her dad at Spotswood before going on to play College Hoops at George Mason. The big surprise of the night was Atlee's Raiders capturing their first ever State Championship, manhandling Varina 66-44 as they notched their second playoff win over the Capital District rival that previously owned them for years coming into this season.



We'll have Picks from both VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield and his 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner, Coach Ed Young, in the next thread. Before that though, a Recap of the Picks from Friday 3/14/25 in the title round ...



Hatfield's State Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 3-1 (75%)

Hatfield's Boys Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 1-1 (50%)

Hatfield's Girls Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 2-0 (100%)

Hatfield's State Finals Total: 7-1 (87.5%)



Young's State Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 2-2 (50%)

Young's Boys Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 1-1 (50%)

Young's Girls Finals on Friday 3/14/25: 1-1 (50%)

Young's State Finals Total: 6-2 (75%)



Both Matt and Ed got the Atlee / Varina game incorrect as the Raiders drubbed the Blue Devils 66-44. The only disagreement they had on the picks was Heritage-Leesburg / Salem, where Hatfield nudged ahead. Heritage-Leesburg took that defensive battle, 46-37.