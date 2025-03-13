It's VHSL State Basketball Championship Thursday on this March 13, 2025. Four games at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond features some familiar faces, like Ty White's John Marshall Justices, Robin Dotson's Central-Wise Warriors and Darnell Dozier's Princess Anne Lady Cavaliers. All are looking to win their 7th, 9th and 15th rings, respectively. Then you have a Class 5 matchup between two teams riding 11-game winning streaks that have been consistently all year long, but probably weren't expected by most outside observers to be squaring off for the title with the Green Run Stallions under Kenneth Harris and the Albemarle Patriots under Greg Maynard.



So how did the State Playoff Picks do for yours truly and my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast partner, Coach Ed Young, in the previous rounds? We examine below...



BOYS:

Class 6 = 1-1 (missed on Woodson/Oscar Smith)

Class 5 = 0-2 (missed on Green Run/Woodside and Albemarle/Riverside)

Class 4 = 1-1 (missed on Varina/Handley)

Class 3 = 1-1 (missed on Spotswood/Northside)

Class 2 = 1-1 (missed on Graham/Floyd)

Class 1 = 1-1 (missed on Franklin/Lancaster)



Hatfield's BOYS State Semis Total = 5-7 (41.7%)

Young's BOYS State Semis Total = 8-4 (75%)



Young was able to beat Matt thanks to his calls of Graham, Varina and Franklin prevailing.



Hatfield's BOYS State Tourney Total = 26-10 (72.2%)

Hatfield's 2025 Region Playoff Total = 149-32 (82.3%)

Hatfield's 2025 BOYS Postseason Total = 165-42 (79.7%)





GIRLS:

Class 6 = 1-1 (missed on Manchester/Robinson)

Class 5 = 1-1 (missed on Fleming/Bird)

Class 4 = 0-2 (missed on Salem/Manor and Heritage-Leesburg/Hampton)

Class 3 = 1-1 (missed on Botetourt/Spotswood)

Class 2 = 1-1 (missed on John Marshall/Clarke County)

Class 1 = 1-1 (missed on Wythe/Honaker)



Hatfield's GIRLS State Semis Total = 5-7 (41.7%)

Young's GIRLS State Semis Total = 7-5 (58.3)



Ed Young got Matt Hatfield on Manor / Salem and Manchester / Robinson. It really is sad just how much better Ed has been that Matt in this, but should it all THAT surprising? Not coaching this year has allowed Young to get out to more games and it shows in his expertise on the picks. Nonetheless, a very disappointing showing by Mike Hatfield's only son (that we know of).





We have KEYS to VICTORY + Predictions on the games in the next post coming up at 11 AM EST - stay tuned!