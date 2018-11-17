2nd Round Playoff Scores from 11/16/18 & 11/17/18

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 17, 2018 at 2:24 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,588
    Likes Received:
    373
    See VHSL Football Playoff Brackets Here

    Friday, November 16, 2018:

    VHSL Class 6=

    Second Round=
    Colonial Forge 42, Franklin County 7
    James Madison 20, Centreville 10
    Ocean Lakes 39, Frank Cox 28
    Oscar Smith 35, Landstown 3
    Westfield 35, South Lakes 7

    VHSL Class 5=

    Second Round=
    Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 14
    Henrico 21, Lloyd Bird 7
    Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6
    Indian River 20, Nansemond River 8
    Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 26
    Maury 31, Salem-Va. Beach 28
    Stone Bridge 69, Falls Church 0

    VHSL Class 4=

    Second Round=
    Blacksburg 28, Pulaski County 21
    Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32
    Eastern View 19, Louisa 14
    Lafayette 49, Warhill 0
    Lake Taylor 42, King's Fork 0
    Sherando 16, Kettle Run 14

    VHSL Class 3=

    Second Round=
    Culpeper 38, Brentsville 13
    Heritage-Lynchburg 21, Brookville 0
    Liberty-Bedford 35, Western Albemarle 14
    Norcom 14, Hopewell 12
    Northside 51, Tunstall 7
    Phoebus 21, York 13

    VHSL Class 2=

    Second Round=
    Appomattox 24, Glenvar 21
    East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 22
    Goochland 21, King William 0
    Poquoson 24, Amelia County 14
    Woodstock Central 63, Luray 21

    VHSL Class 1=

    Second Round=
    Chilhowie 63, Grundy 14
    Essex 31, Washington & Lee 6
    Galax 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 14
    Northumberland 31, West Point 20
    William Campbell 27, Central Lunenburg 24

    VISAA Division III=

    Championship=
    Roanoke Catholic 61, Fuqua School 8
     
    1 matthew328826, Nov 17, 2018 at 2:24 PM
  2. NND Sports Fan

    NND Sports Fan VaPreps Varsity
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2002
    Messages:
    769
    Likes Received:
    81
    The Northumberland-West Point score is wrong. It was 31-26
     
    2 NND Sports Fan, Nov 17, 2018 at 5:01 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page