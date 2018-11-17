2nd Round Playoff Scores from 11/16/18 & 11/17/18

See VHSL Football Playoff Brackets Here Friday, November 16, 2018: VHSL Class 6= Second Round= Colonial Forge 42, Franklin County 7 James Madison 20, Centreville 10 Ocean Lakes 39, Frank Cox 28 Oscar Smith 35, Landstown 3 Westfield 35, South Lakes 7 VHSL Class 5= Second Round= Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 14 Henrico 21, Lloyd Bird 7 Highland Springs 51, Glen Allen 6 Indian River 20, Nansemond River 8 Massaponax 36, Brooke Point 26 Maury 31, Salem-Va. Beach 28 Stone Bridge 69, Falls Church 0 VHSL Class 4= Second Round= Blacksburg 28, Pulaski County 21 Dinwiddie 38, Monacan 32 Eastern View 19, Louisa 14 Lafayette 49, Warhill 0 Lake Taylor 42, King's Fork 0 Sherando 16, Kettle Run 14 VHSL Class 3= Second Round= Culpeper 38, Brentsville 13 Heritage-Lynchburg 21, Brookville 0 Liberty-Bedford 35, Western Albemarle 14 Norcom 14, Hopewell 12 Northside 51, Tunstall 7 Phoebus 21, York 13 VHSL Class 2= Second Round= Appomattox 24, Glenvar 21 East Rockingham 51, Buffalo Gap 22 Goochland 21, King William 0 Poquoson 24, Amelia County 14 Woodstock Central 63, Luray 21 VHSL Class 1= Second Round= Chilhowie 63, Grundy 14 Essex 31, Washington & Lee 6 Galax 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 14 Northumberland 31, West Point 20 William Campbell 27, Central Lunenburg 24 VISAA Division III= Championship= Roanoke Catholic 61, Fuqua School 8