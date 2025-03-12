Coaches recently gathered to select the All-Region 1D Hoops Basketball Teams for 2024-25.



Earning Player of the Year was Patrick Henry-Glade Spring senior Cole Caywood, who helped the Rebels to a 26-4 overall record, a Region 1D crown and their first trip to the State Tournament Final Four since 2020.



Fred Selfe from the Rebels of PH-Glade Spring was tabbed Coach of the Year.



Selected as Defensive Player of the Year was Chilhowie's Noah Hill, who helped the Warriors reach the State Tournament quarterfinals with a 16-12 overall record.



