ADVERTISEMENT

News All-Region 4A Hoops Teams for 2024-25

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
15,701
802
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Sincere Jones_TW-8514B.JPG

Churchland 6-foot-7 forward Sincere Jones, who helped the Truckers reach the State Tournament for a second consecutive year, headlines the All-Region 4A Hoops Team for 2024-25, as selected by the coaches.

Headed to play his College Basketball in the ACC at Virginia Tech, Joens finished his Churchland career with 1460 points and 380 blocks, both school records. He also was named the Eastern District Player of the Year.

You can see the Full Teams in the next post below, made available to VirginiaPreps.com Premium Subscribers...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Hoops Championship Picks for Saturday 3/1/25

Replies
2
Views
608
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Friday 2/28/25 Action + Recap of Thursday 2/27/25

Replies
2
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL Region Playoff Picks for Wednesday 2/26/25

Replies
2
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Predictions Hatfield's VHSL State Quarterfinals Hoops Picks for Tuesday 3-4-25

Replies
2
Views
1K
V. I. P. - 'MEMBERS ONLY' CLUB
matthew328826
matthew328826
pizzzzza

Class 4 Region A Championship (BOYS) - Hampton 62 Churchland 51 - FINAL

Replies
1
Views
265
Class 4A (Winter)
BoKnowsSports
BoKnowsSports
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back