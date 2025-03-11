Churchland 6-foot-7 forward, who helped the Truckers reach the State Tournament for a second consecutive year, headlines the All-Region 4A Hoops Team for 2024-25, as selected by the coaches.Headed to play his College Basketball in the ACC at Virginia Tech, Joens finished his Churchland career with 1460 points and 380 blocks, both school records. He also was named the Eastern District Player of the Year.You can see the Full Teams in the next post below, made available to VirginiaPreps.com Premium Subscribers...