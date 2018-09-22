Game Recap Amazing Comeback for St Christopher's

St Christopher's trailed Norfolk Academy 24-3 entering the 4th quarter but scored 24 points in the 4th quarter to pull off a shocking win. Nigel Green caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Routsis with 11 seconds remaining to give the Saints the lead. Routsis led St Christopher's game winning drive with only 59 seconds left on the clock. He completed a 3rd down pass to Hartley Jordan and he ran for 11 yards on 3rd-and-10 for a 1st down. Routsis then completed a pass to Will Tazewell for 29-yards for a 1st down at the Bulldogs 8-yard line which setup the winning touchdown. The Saints comeback was aided by three blocked punts which led to 10 points. Daymone Fleming blocked a punt at the end of the 3rd quarter which led to a 32-yard field goal from Jack Siewers for the Saints 1st points of the game. In the 4th quarter, Brooks Council blocked a punt that was recovered at the Bulldogs 9-yard line. Routsis connected with Walker Wallace for the touchdown and the lead was cut to 24-10. After a 3rd straight blocked punt, Norfolk Academy decided to give up a safety instead of chancing another blocked kicked. The strategy backfired when Will Hayes took a pass from Routsis 50-yards to the house with 5:09 remaining. Norfolk Academy had dominated the game through the 1st three quarters. They led 24-3 and had a 378 to 19 total yards advantage. St Christopher's finished with only -22 yards rushing and only seven 1st downs. David Byler had a great game on offense and defense with five receptions for 91 yards while adding a sack, force fumble and pass defensed. Quarterback Drew Duffy threw three touchdown passes while finishing the the night with 18 of 32 completions for 235 yards. St Christopher's takes the lead over Norfolk Academy 27 -24 with 11 seconds remaining @804Varsity @757teamz @VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/amAUY91qRg— Will Garlick (@WillGarlick) September 22, 2018