Game Recap Benedictine Defeats St Christopher's

Benedictine will play in their 4th title game in the past five years after they defeated St Christopher's 42-6. Jay Woolfolk accounted for all six Cadets touchdowns by throwing three touchdown passes and adding three more on the ground. Woolfolk connected with Nick Turner for two 1st half touchdowns. He found Turner on a seam across the middle for a 41-yard touchdown reception. Midway thru the 2nd quarter, Woolfolk completed a 12-yard reception to Turner for a 28-0 halftime lead. Woolfolk added two touchdowns with his legs before halftime scoring from 12-yards out in the 1st quarter then breaking free for a 47-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter after his pick ended a Saints drive. Brian Daughtry led the Cadets defense and he returned a fumble 18 yards to setup the next Benedictine touchdown. Woolfolk appeared to be surrounded but he broke a tackle and found the endzone for a 10-yard touchdown run. The Cadets final touchdown came after a turnover on downs put the ball at the St Christopher's 30 yard line. Woolfolk passed to the endzone finding Henry Dolan for a touchdown. St Christopher's has had to comeback from a large deficit against Norfolk Academy but they found a way to win. However, this time they seemed to be out-of-sync as they had five turnovers, several dropped passes, and missed tackles. The Saints had only -10 yards rushing and 258 total yards. The Saints only points came on a catch-and-pitch when Patrick Routsis completed a pass to Nigel Green who pitched it to a trailing Will Hayes who covered the final 65 yards for a touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter. Routsis was 16 of 35 passing for 268 yards.