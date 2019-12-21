Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Fri. Dec. 20, 2019

Here are Scores from Friday, December 20, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Amherst County 53, Nelson County 50 Banner Christian 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 32 Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park 50 Bethel 85, Gloucester 26 Bishop Ireton 104, John Carroll, Md. 78 Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 33 C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 48 Carver Academy 72, West Point 50 Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 55 Central Virginia Home School 64, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 55 Centreville 70, Colonial Forge 53 Chantilly 56, Yorktown 47 Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Va. Episcopal 55 Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55 Chilhowie 52, Marion 43 Christiansburg 75, Pulaski County 65 Craig County 61, Highland-Monterey 42 E.C. Glass 102, Stuarts Draft 84 East Rockingham 65, Clarke County 44 Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51 Edison 80, Falls Church 47 Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 55 Fairfax 88, Lee-Springfield 56 First Colonial 52, Norfolk Academy 42 Fort Chiswell 82, Giles 59 Franklin 77, Appomattox Regional GS 49 Franklin County 54, Staunton River 49 Freedom (PWC) 58, Gar-Field 48 Galax 71, Rural Retreat 35 George Marshall 59, Justice High School 42 Halifax County 59, GW-Danville 58 Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 68 Hedgesville, W.Va. 46, Woodgrove 23 Herndon 53, Westfield 51, OT Highland-Warrenton 78, Tandem Friends School 57 Holston 67, Grayson County 62 J.I. Burton 65, Ridgeview 48 James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23 Jamestown 64, York 37 Jefferson Forest 57, Appomattox 42 John Champe 64, Freedom (South Riding) 60 Lafayette 61, Bruton 47 Lake Taylor 71, Norcom 55 Lee High 64, Thomas Walker 46 Liberty-Bealeton 67, Sherando 57 Loudoun County 82, Jefferson, W.Va. 59 Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 46 Magna Vista 63, Bassett 34 Mathews 86, Middlesex 73 Menchville 76, Woodside 62 Millbrook 60, Fauquier 47 Narrows 77, Covington 68 New Kent 51, Grafton 48 Northside 56, William Fleming 53 Norview 45, Granby 29 Orange County 64, Fluvanna 59 Osbourn 48, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44, OT Page County 72, Madison County 55 Park View-South Hill 59, Bluestone 54 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Salem 60 Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Heights, Md. 40 Petersburg 61, Dinwiddie 52 Potomac 66, Forest Park 47 Potomac Falls 71, Riverside 66 Prince Edward County 68, Central of Lunenburg 55 Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Fairfax Christian 58 Rye Cove 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50 Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Gate City 66 Smithfield 67, Tabb 64 South County 59, Langley 40 South Lakes 74, Lake Braddock 65 Spotswood 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 51 St. Christopher’s 60, Walsingham Academy 36 StoneBridge School 46, Southampton Academy 41 Sussex Central 80, Brunswick 69 T.C. Williams 67, James Robinson 32 Tunstall 56, Martinsville 51 Varina 53, Highland Springs 48 W.T. Woodson 76, Hayfield 57 Warhill 56, Poquoson 41 Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 58 West Potomac 51, Oakton 46 West Springfield 63, James Madison 53 Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 32 William Monroe 42, Warren County 29 Woodrow Wilson 71, Booker T. Washington 69, OT Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest= Auburn 71, James Monroe, W.Va. 44 Blacksburg 48, Graham 45 Brentsville Tournament= Brentsville 66, Hancock, Md. 31 Rock Ridge 60, Rappahannock 28 Colonial Beach Drifter Classic= Virginia Academy 80, Chancellor 71 Goochland Tournament= Caroline 75, Lee-Davis 55 Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 51 Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic= Henrico 79, J.R. Tucker 41 Manchester 73, Clover Hill 71 Norfolk Collegiate 89, Portsmouth Christian 4 Veritas Classic Christian School 85, The New Community School 32 RCS Christmas Tournament= Richmond Christian 78, Millwood School 45 Smoky Mountain Classic= Blue Bracket= Consolation Semifinal= Claiborne County, Tenn. 97, Honaker 82 Green Bracket= Semifinal= Notre Dame, Tenn. 45, Union 35 Yellow Bracket= Consolation Semifinal= Eastside 71, Livingston Central, Ky. 47 Times-Dispatch Invitational= Life Christian 52, Hopewell 51 Monacan 68, Collegiate-Richmond 56 Steward School 76, Armstrong 45 Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= St. Annes-Belfield vs. Benedictine, ccd. GIRLS BASKETBALL Amherst County 51, Nelson County 30 Bethel 58, Gloucester 40 Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Bishop O’Connell 44 Bland County 39, Eastern Montgomery 34 Booker T. Washington 47, Woodrow Wilson 42 Broad Run 52, Briar Woods 48 Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 20 Carroll County 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 47 Central Virginia Home School 54, Loudoun County 33 Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 45 Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37 Colgan 51, C.D. Hylton 13 Craig County 62, Highland-Monterey 15 Deep Run 52, Lee-Davis 24 Erie McDowell, Pa. 76, Covington 54 Fairfax 50, Lee-Springfield 48 Fluvanna 56, Orange County 20 Fort Defiance 50, Waynesboro 25 Franklin 67, Appomattox Regional GS 17 Franklin County 69, Staunton River 50 Freedom (PWC) 55, Gar-Field 28 Freedom (South Riding) 47, John Champe 43 Galax 43, Rural Retreat 29 George Marshall 72, Justice High School 33 Giles 49, Fort Chiswell 31 Halifax County 60, GW-Danville 33 Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 32 James Madison 47, West Springfield 44 James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19 Jefferson Forest 33, Liberty-Bedford 14 John Battle 53, J.I. Burton 33 King William 64, K&Q Central 28 Lake Taylor 76, Norcom 15 Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 35 Madison County 47, Page County 44 Marion 44, Chilhowie 30 Martinsville 62, Tunstall 39 Mathews 57, Middlesex 50 Matoaca 78, Prince George 36 Menchville 68, Woodside 48 Millbrook 57, Fauquier 31 Norview 86, Granby 12 Osbourn Park 45, Battlefield 35 Park View-South Hill 53, Bluestone 34 Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 38 Pikeville, Ky. 56, George Wythe-Richmond 44 Powhatan 51, Douglas Freeman 44 River View, W.Va. 67, Hurley 24 Seton School 63, Trinity at Meadowview 37 Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 36 South Lakes 56, Lake Braddock 43 StoneBridge School 33, Southampton Academy 22 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 35 Strasburg 56, Rappahannock County 50 Stuarts Draft 48, Broadway 38 Surry County 51, Southampton 18 T.C. Williams 71, James Robinson 52 Thomas Walker 64, Lee High 28 Twin Valley 65, Mount View, W.Va. 14 W.T. Woodson 43, Hayfield 31 Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 37 Westfield 63, Herndon 62 William Byrd 48, Bassett 15 William Monroe 56, Warren County 23 Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops= Riverdale, Tenn. 55, Gate City 47 Flycodes Invitational= Magna Vista 60, Northside 28 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, William Fleming 47 KSA Holiday Classic= Central - Wise 51, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 45 PCHS Holiday Classic= Greenbrier Christian 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 23 Hampton Roads 47, Portsmouth Christian 24 She Got Game Event= Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 57, Miller School 47 Smoky Mountain Classic= Green Bracket= Semifinal= Russell Co., Ky. 51, Union 44 Red Bracket= Consolation Semifinal= Eastside 47, Ingomar, Miss. 35 Leslie Co., Ky. 77, Richlands 62 Semifinal= Ridgeview 58, Notre Dame, Tenn. 57, OT Yellow Bracket= Consolation Semifinal= Honaker 63, Perry County, Tenn. 52 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 52 Times-Dispatch Invitational= Collegiate-Richmond 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37 Highland Springs 66, St. Gertrude 40 Hopewell 48, Steward School 39 Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Lord Botetourt vs. Christiansburg, ccd. Northampton vs. West Point, ppd. St. Annes-Belfield vs. Mercersburg Academy, Pa., ccd. ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.