Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Fri. Dec. 20, 2019

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    11,020
    Likes Received:
    464
    Here are Scores from Friday, December 20, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Amherst County 53, Nelson County 50

    Banner Christian 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 32

    Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park 50

    Bethel 85, Gloucester 26

    Bishop Ireton 104, John Carroll, Md. 78

    Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 33

    C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 48

    Carver Academy 72, West Point 50

    Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 55

    Central Virginia Home School 64, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 55

    Centreville 70, Colonial Forge 53

    Chantilly 56, Yorktown 47

    Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Va. Episcopal 55

    Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55

    Chilhowie 52, Marion 43

    Christiansburg 75, Pulaski County 65

    Craig County 61, Highland-Monterey 42

    E.C. Glass 102, Stuarts Draft 84

    East Rockingham 65, Clarke County 44

    Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51

    Edison 80, Falls Church 47

    Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 55

    Fairfax 88, Lee-Springfield 56

    First Colonial 52, Norfolk Academy 42

    Fort Chiswell 82, Giles 59

    Franklin 77, Appomattox Regional GS 49

    Franklin County 54, Staunton River 49

    Freedom (PWC) 58, Gar-Field 48

    Galax 71, Rural Retreat 35

    George Marshall 59, Justice High School 42

    Halifax County 59, GW-Danville 58

    Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 68

    Hedgesville, W.Va. 46, Woodgrove 23

    Herndon 53, Westfield 51, OT

    Highland-Warrenton 78, Tandem Friends School 57

    Holston 67, Grayson County 62

    J.I. Burton 65, Ridgeview 48

    James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23

    Jamestown 64, York 37

    Jefferson Forest 57, Appomattox 42

    John Champe 64, Freedom (South Riding) 60

    Lafayette 61, Bruton 47

    Lake Taylor 71, Norcom 55

    Lee High 64, Thomas Walker 46

    Liberty-Bealeton 67, Sherando 57

    Loudoun County 82, Jefferson, W.Va. 59

    Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 46

    Magna Vista 63, Bassett 34

    Mathews 86, Middlesex 73

    Menchville 76, Woodside 62

    Millbrook 60, Fauquier 47

    Narrows 77, Covington 68

    New Kent 51, Grafton 48

    Northside 56, William Fleming 53

    Norview 45, Granby 29

    Orange County 64, Fluvanna 59

    Osbourn 48, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44, OT

    Page County 72, Madison County 55

    Park View-South Hill 59, Bluestone 54

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Salem 60

    Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Heights, Md. 40

    Petersburg 61, Dinwiddie 52

    Potomac 66, Forest Park 47

    Potomac Falls 71, Riverside 66

    Prince Edward County 68, Central of Lunenburg 55

    Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Fairfax Christian 58

    Rye Cove 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

    Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Gate City 66

    Smithfield 67, Tabb 64

    South County 59, Langley 40

    South Lakes 74, Lake Braddock 65

    Spotswood 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 51

    St. Christopher’s 60, Walsingham Academy 36

    StoneBridge School 46, Southampton Academy 41

    Sussex Central 80, Brunswick 69

    T.C. Williams 67, James Robinson 32

    Tunstall 56, Martinsville 51

    Varina 53, Highland Springs 48

    W.T. Woodson 76, Hayfield 57

    Warhill 56, Poquoson 41

    Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 58

    West Potomac 51, Oakton 46

    West Springfield 63, James Madison 53

    Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 32

    William Monroe 42, Warren County 29

    Woodrow Wilson 71, Booker T. Washington 69, OT

    Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=

    Auburn 71, James Monroe, W.Va. 44

    Blacksburg 48, Graham 45

    Brentsville Tournament=

    Brentsville 66, Hancock, Md. 31

    Rock Ridge 60, Rappahannock 28

    Colonial Beach Drifter Classic=

    Virginia Academy 80, Chancellor 71

    Goochland Tournament=

    Caroline 75, Lee-Davis 55

    Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 51

    Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic=

    Henrico 79, J.R. Tucker 41

    Manchester 73, Clover Hill 71

    Norfolk Collegiate 89, Portsmouth Christian 4

    Veritas Classic Christian School 85, The New Community School 32

    RCS Christmas Tournament=

    Richmond Christian 78, Millwood School 45

    Smoky Mountain Classic=

    Blue Bracket=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Claiborne County, Tenn. 97, Honaker 82

    Green Bracket=

    Semifinal=

    Notre Dame, Tenn. 45, Union 35

    Yellow Bracket=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Eastside 71, Livingston Central, Ky. 47

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=

    Life Christian 52, Hopewell 51

    Monacan 68, Collegiate-Richmond 56

    Steward School 76, Armstrong 45

    Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    St. Annes-Belfield vs. Benedictine, ccd.



    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Amherst County 51, Nelson County 30

    Bethel 58, Gloucester 40

    Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Bishop O’Connell 44

    Bland County 39, Eastern Montgomery 34

    Booker T. Washington 47, Woodrow Wilson 42

    Broad Run 52, Briar Woods 48

    Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 20

    Carroll County 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 47

    Central Virginia Home School 54, Loudoun County 33

    Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 45

    Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37

    Colgan 51, C.D. Hylton 13

    Craig County 62, Highland-Monterey 15

    Deep Run 52, Lee-Davis 24

    Erie McDowell, Pa. 76, Covington 54

    Fairfax 50, Lee-Springfield 48

    Fluvanna 56, Orange County 20

    Fort Defiance 50, Waynesboro 25

    Franklin 67, Appomattox Regional GS 17

    Franklin County 69, Staunton River 50

    Freedom (PWC) 55, Gar-Field 28

    Freedom (South Riding) 47, John Champe 43

    Galax 43, Rural Retreat 29

    George Marshall 72, Justice High School 33

    Giles 49, Fort Chiswell 31

    Halifax County 60, GW-Danville 33

    Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 32

    James Madison 47, West Springfield 44

    James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19

    Jefferson Forest 33, Liberty-Bedford 14

    John Battle 53, J.I. Burton 33

    King William 64, K&Q Central 28

    Lake Taylor 76, Norcom 15

    Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 35

    Madison County 47, Page County 44

    Marion 44, Chilhowie 30

    Martinsville 62, Tunstall 39

    Mathews 57, Middlesex 50

    Matoaca 78, Prince George 36

    Menchville 68, Woodside 48

    Millbrook 57, Fauquier 31

    Norview 86, Granby 12

    Osbourn Park 45, Battlefield 35

    Park View-South Hill 53, Bluestone 34

    Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 38

    Pikeville, Ky. 56, George Wythe-Richmond 44

    Powhatan 51, Douglas Freeman 44

    River View, W.Va. 67, Hurley 24

    Seton School 63, Trinity at Meadowview 37

    Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 36

    South Lakes 56, Lake Braddock 43

    StoneBridge School 33, Southampton Academy 22

    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 35

    Strasburg 56, Rappahannock County 50

    Stuarts Draft 48, Broadway 38

    Surry County 51, Southampton 18

    T.C. Williams 71, James Robinson 52

    Thomas Walker 64, Lee High 28

    Twin Valley 65, Mount View, W.Va. 14

    W.T. Woodson 43, Hayfield 31

    Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 37

    Westfield 63, Herndon 62

    William Byrd 48, Bassett 15

    William Monroe 56, Warren County 23

    Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops=

    Riverdale, Tenn. 55, Gate City 47

    Flycodes Invitational=

    Magna Vista 60, Northside 28

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, William Fleming 47

    KSA Holiday Classic=

    Central - Wise 51, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 45

    PCHS Holiday Classic=

    Greenbrier Christian 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 23

    Hampton Roads 47, Portsmouth Christian 24

    She Got Game Event=

    Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 57, Miller School 47

    Smoky Mountain Classic=

    Green Bracket=

    Semifinal=

    Russell Co., Ky. 51, Union 44

    Red Bracket=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Eastside 47, Ingomar, Miss. 35

    Leslie Co., Ky. 77, Richlands 62

    Semifinal=

    Ridgeview 58, Notre Dame, Tenn. 57, OT

    Yellow Bracket=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Honaker 63, Perry County, Tenn. 52

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 52

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=

    Collegiate-Richmond 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37

    Highland Springs 66, St. Gertrude 40

    Hopewell 48, Steward School 39

    Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lord Botetourt vs. Christiansburg, ccd.

    Northampton vs. West Point, ppd.

    St. Annes-Belfield vs. Mercersburg Academy, Pa., ccd.



    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    1 matthew328826, Dec 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page