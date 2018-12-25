Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Fri. Dec. 21, 2018

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 25, 2018 at 8:12 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,950
    Likes Received:
    398
    Here are Scores from Friday, December 21, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL
    Benedictine 93, Amelia Academy 77
    Chantilly 78, Annandale 64
    Charlottesville 58, Monticello 40
    Chilhowie 64, Marion 51
    Christiansburg 74, Floyd County 64
    Covington 62, Eastern Montgomery 34
    Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton 45
    East Rockingham 75, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
    Edison 61, Laurel, Md. 49
    Elizabethton, Tenn. 62, Union 53
    Fairfax 57, Langley 36
    Fort Chiswell 70, Rural Retreat 15
    Franklin 67, Altavista 63, 2OT
    GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 40
    Gate City 88, Science Hill, Tenn. 73
    George Wythe-Wytheville 91, Tazewell 61
    Grayson County 62, Galax 34
    Great Bridge 62, Asheville Christian, N.C. 38
    Gretna 61, Tunstall 46
    Harrisonburg 56, Fort Defiance 25
    Hayfield 53, James Robinson 48
    Imhotep Charter, Pa. 70, Oak Hill Academy 60
    Lake Braddock 87, James Madison 65
    Liberty-Bealeton 53, Sherando 39
    Louisa 100, Fluvanna 62
    Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 61
    Manchester 65, Mills Godwin 62
    Martinsville 59, Bassett 46
    McLean 61, Mount Vernon 34
    Middleburg Academy 98, National Collegiate, D.C. 55
    Millbrook 55, Fauquier 51
    Oakton 52, Yorktown 49
    Orange County 67, Madison County 43
    Page County 65, Luray 32
    Patriot 54, George Marshall 48
    Princeton, W.Va. 66, Graham 52
    Richlands 71, Twin Valley 64
    Riverheads 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51
    Rye Cove 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44
    South Lakes 60, Westfield 42
    St. Anne's-Belfield 66, Bishop Sullivan 42
    St. John's, D.C. 74, W.T. Woodson 43
    Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 48
    Stone Bridge 57, Spotswood 54
    Stuarts Draft 100, Buffalo Gap 67
    Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Kecoughtan 62
    Tuscarora 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 64
    Warren County 70, James Wood 49
    Waynesboro 55, Turner Ashby 41
    West Springfield 62, Herndon 60
    William Fleming 71, William Byrd 63

    2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
    Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Roads 48
    First Colonial 71, Fuqua School 31
    Indian River 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
    Tallwood 56, Carmel 53

    Blue Devil Holiday Showcase=
    Varina 77, Lloyd Bird 58

    Bobcat Classic=
    Loudoun Valley 52, Stewarts Creek 49
    Sagemont, Fla. 71, Carlisle 54

    Carolina Forest Panther Classic=
    Handley 49, Carvers Bay, S.C. 38

    City Of Palms Classic=
    Olive Branch, Miss. 74, Paul VI 72

    Crown Town Classic Tournament=
    Va. Episcopal 46, Hickory, N.C. 44

    Emerald Coast 16=
    Sophie B. Wright, La. 54, John Marshall 53
    Wheeler, Ga. 72, Bishop O'Connell 56

    Glen Allen Invitational=
    Glen Allen 62, Powhatan 42
    Matoaca 74, Midlothian 48

    Goochland Holiday Invitational=
    Broadway 53, Goochland 40
    King William 69, Buckingham County 61

    KSA Holiday Classic=
    Consolation=
    Montour, Pa. 67, Auburn 42

    Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic=
    Rock Ridge 61, Franklin, Ohio 42

    Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament=
    Consolation Semifinal=
    Central Virginia Home School 62, Hampton Christian 46
    Isle of Wight Academy 53, Southampton Academy 40

    Semifinal=
    Peninsula Catholic 81, Greenbrier Christian 62
    Walsingham Academy 73, Veritas 29

    Times Dispatch Invitational=
    3rd Place=
    Highland Springs 86, Armstrong 78

    5th Place=
    Trinity Episcopal 70, Douglas Freeman 67

    7th Place=
    George Wythe-Richmond 62, St. Christopher's 57

    Championship=
    Collegiate-Richmond 63, Huguenot 43

    Westchester Country Day School Tournament=
    Carrboro, N.C. 68, Woodberry Forest 64, OT

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd.
    Lebanon vs. Abingdon, ppd.


    GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Auburn 63, Bland County 45
    Carlisle 62, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 18
    Chantilly 49, Annandale 44
    Charlottesville 61, Monticello 31
    Chilhowie 47, Marion 43
    E.C. Glass 45, Nelson County 39
    East Rockingham 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 25
    Eastern Montgomery 32, James River-Buchanan 23
    Fluvanna 59, Louisa 39
    Fort Defiance 49, Harrisonburg 34
    GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 38
    Galax 39, Grayson County 18
    Handley 47, Kettle Run 24
    James Madison 48, Lake Braddock 38
    James Robinson 50, Hayfield 45
    James Wood 61, Warren County 14
    King's Fork 66, Norcom 57
    Lebanon 53, Sullivan South, Tenn. 42
    Lord Botetourt 83, Abingdon 68
    Madison County 44, Orange County 42
    Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 53
    Martinsville 56, Bassett 29
    Millbrook 55, Fauquier 18
    Oakton 39, Yorktown 31
    Page County 60, Luray 49
    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 66, Rye Cove 37
    Paul VI 60, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 15
    Potomac 75, Mountain View 60
    Radford 63, Alleghany 52
    Richlands 46, Twin Valley 32
    Riverheads 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
    Rural Retreat 47, Fort Chiswell 43
    Science Hill, Tenn. 56, Gate City 20
    Sherando 34, Liberty-Bealeton 26
    South County 62, Langley 50
    South Lakes 66, Westfield 39
    Strasburg 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40
    Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 55
    Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 39
    Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
    Union 54, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37
    West Potomac 59, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 45
    West Springfield 47, Herndon 29
    William Fleming 59, William Byrd 52
    Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33

    2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
    Bishop Sullivan 49, Veritas Christian Academy 45
    Indian River 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 35

    Bobcat Classic=
    Freedom (South Riding) 59, Math And Science School At Garinger, N.C. 26

    Crescom Invitational=
    Bishop O'Connell 76, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 44

    Heritage Holiday Tournament=
    Ridgeview 63, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 56

    Smoky Mountain Classic=
    Central Wise 47, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 41

    George Wythe-Wytheville 51, South Doyle, Tenn. 30

    Paris, Ky. 51, Eastside 43

    Times Dispatch Invitational=
    3rd Place=
    Highland Springs 63, Cosby 52

    5th Place=
    Varina 51, Hanover 46

    7th Place=
    Steward School 50, Hermitage 38

    Championship=
    Trinity Episcopal 87, Monacan 55

    YC Winborn Tournament=
    Fort Mill, S.C. 41, Virginia High 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, ccd.


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
    1 matthew328826, Dec 25, 2018 at 8:12 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page