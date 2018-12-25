Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Fri. Dec. 21, 2018

Here are Scores from Friday, December 21, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Benedictine 93, Amelia Academy 77 Chantilly 78, Annandale 64 Charlottesville 58, Monticello 40 Chilhowie 64, Marion 51 Christiansburg 74, Floyd County 64 Covington 62, Eastern Montgomery 34 Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton 45 East Rockingham 75, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26 Edison 61, Laurel, Md. 49 Elizabethton, Tenn. 62, Union 53 Fairfax 57, Langley 36 Fort Chiswell 70, Rural Retreat 15 Franklin 67, Altavista 63, 2OT GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 40 Gate City 88, Science Hill, Tenn. 73 George Wythe-Wytheville 91, Tazewell 61 Grayson County 62, Galax 34 Great Bridge 62, Asheville Christian, N.C. 38 Gretna 61, Tunstall 46 Harrisonburg 56, Fort Defiance 25 Hayfield 53, James Robinson 48 Imhotep Charter, Pa. 70, Oak Hill Academy 60 Lake Braddock 87, James Madison 65 Liberty-Bealeton 53, Sherando 39 Louisa 100, Fluvanna 62 Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 61 Manchester 65, Mills Godwin 62 Martinsville 59, Bassett 46 McLean 61, Mount Vernon 34 Middleburg Academy 98, National Collegiate, D.C. 55 Millbrook 55, Fauquier 51 Oakton 52, Yorktown 49 Orange County 67, Madison County 43 Page County 65, Luray 32 Patriot 54, George Marshall 48 Princeton, W.Va. 66, Graham 52 Richlands 71, Twin Valley 64 Riverheads 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51 Rye Cove 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44 South Lakes 60, Westfield 42 St. Anne's-Belfield 66, Bishop Sullivan 42 St. John's, D.C. 74, W.T. Woodson 43 Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 48 Stone Bridge 57, Spotswood 54 Stuarts Draft 100, Buffalo Gap 67 Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Kecoughtan 62 Tuscarora 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 64 Warren County 70, James Wood 49 Waynesboro 55, Turner Ashby 41 West Springfield 62, Herndon 60 William Fleming 71, William Byrd 63 2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic= Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Roads 48 First Colonial 71, Fuqua School 31 Indian River 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 52 Tallwood 56, Carmel 53 Blue Devil Holiday Showcase= Varina 77, Lloyd Bird 58 Bobcat Classic= Loudoun Valley 52, Stewarts Creek 49 Sagemont, Fla. 71, Carlisle 54 Carolina Forest Panther Classic= Handley 49, Carvers Bay, S.C. 38 City Of Palms Classic= Olive Branch, Miss. 74, Paul VI 72 Crown Town Classic Tournament= Va. Episcopal 46, Hickory, N.C. 44 Emerald Coast 16= Sophie B. Wright, La. 54, John Marshall 53 Wheeler, Ga. 72, Bishop O'Connell 56 Glen Allen Invitational= Glen Allen 62, Powhatan 42 Matoaca 74, Midlothian 48 Goochland Holiday Invitational= Broadway 53, Goochland 40 King William 69, Buckingham County 61 KSA Holiday Classic= Consolation= Montour, Pa. 67, Auburn 42 Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic= Rock Ridge 61, Franklin, Ohio 42 Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament= Consolation Semifinal= Central Virginia Home School 62, Hampton Christian 46 Isle of Wight Academy 53, Southampton Academy 40 Semifinal= Peninsula Catholic 81, Greenbrier Christian 62 Walsingham Academy 73, Veritas 29 Times Dispatch Invitational= 3rd Place= Highland Springs 86, Armstrong 78 5th Place= Trinity Episcopal 70, Douglas Freeman 67 7th Place= George Wythe-Richmond 62, St. Christopher's 57 Championship= Collegiate-Richmond 63, Huguenot 43 Westchester Country Day School Tournament= Carrboro, N.C. 68, Woodberry Forest 64, OT POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd. Lebanon vs. Abingdon, ppd. GIRLS BASKETBALL Auburn 63, Bland County 45 Carlisle 62, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 18 Chantilly 49, Annandale 44 Charlottesville 61, Monticello 31 Chilhowie 47, Marion 43 E.C. Glass 45, Nelson County 39 East Rockingham 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 25 Eastern Montgomery 32, James River-Buchanan 23 Fluvanna 59, Louisa 39 Fort Defiance 49, Harrisonburg 34 GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 38 Galax 39, Grayson County 18 Handley 47, Kettle Run 24 James Madison 48, Lake Braddock 38 James Robinson 50, Hayfield 45 James Wood 61, Warren County 14 King's Fork 66, Norcom 57 Lebanon 53, Sullivan South, Tenn. 42 Lord Botetourt 83, Abingdon 68 Madison County 44, Orange County 42 Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 53 Martinsville 56, Bassett 29 Millbrook 55, Fauquier 18 Oakton 39, Yorktown 31 Page County 60, Luray 49 Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 66, Rye Cove 37 Paul VI 60, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 15 Potomac 75, Mountain View 60 Radford 63, Alleghany 52 Richlands 46, Twin Valley 32 Riverheads 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44 Rural Retreat 47, Fort Chiswell 43 Science Hill, Tenn. 56, Gate City 20 Sherando 34, Liberty-Bealeton 26 South County 62, Langley 50 South Lakes 66, Westfield 39 Strasburg 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40 Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 55 Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 39 Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 51 Union 54, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37 West Potomac 59, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 45 West Springfield 47, Herndon 29 William Fleming 59, William Byrd 52 Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33 2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic= Bishop Sullivan 49, Veritas Christian Academy 45 Indian River 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 35 Bobcat Classic= Freedom (South Riding) 59, Math And Science School At Garinger, N.C. 26 Crescom Invitational= Bishop O'Connell 76, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 44 Heritage Holiday Tournament= Ridgeview 63, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 56 Smoky Mountain Classic= Central Wise 47, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 41 George Wythe-Wytheville 51, South Doyle, Tenn. 30 Paris, Ky. 51, Eastside 43 Times Dispatch Invitational= 3rd Place= Highland Springs 63, Cosby 52 5th Place= Varina 51, Hanover 46 7th Place= Steward School 50, Hermitage 38 Championship= Trinity Episcopal 87, Monacan 55 YC Winborn Tournament= Fort Mill, S.C. 41, Virginia High 40 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, ccd. ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.