Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Dec. 23, 2019

Here are Scores from Monday, December 23, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, Bishop Ireton 62 East Rockingham 56, Broadway 53 Fairfax Christian 68, Coolidge, D.C. 65 George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Chilhowie 43 Millbrook 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 53 Orange County 65, Madison County 35 Sagemont, Fla. 43, John Handley 36 Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, Takoma Academy, Md. 85 Times-Dispatch Invitational= 7th Place: Armstrong 74, Prince George 70 5th Place: Hopewell 62, Collegiate-Richmond 52 3rd Place: Monacan 63, Life Christian 59 1st Place: Steward School 65, Trinity Episcopal 63 GIRLS BASKETBALL Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 47 Broadway 44, East Rockingham 24 Dominion 48, Brentsville 45 Freedom (South Riding) 42, C.D. Hylton 20 Grayson County 64, Chilhowie 63 Madison County 61, Orange County 22 Maret, D.C. 51, Monacan 47 Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41 Times-Dispatch Invitational= 1st Place: Highland Springs 60, Hopewell 27 7th Place: St. Gertrude 66, Clover Hill 31 5th Place: Steward School 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46 3rd Place: Trinity Episcopal 48, Collegiate-Richmond 44 ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.