Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Dec. 23, 2019

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 24, 2019 at 8:56 PM.

    Here are Scores from Monday, December 23, 2019 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL
    Bishop McNamara, Md. 79, Bishop Ireton 62
    East Rockingham 56, Broadway 53
    Fairfax Christian 68, Coolidge, D.C. 65
    George Wythe-Wytheville 75, Chilhowie 43
    Millbrook 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 53
    Orange County 65, Madison County 35
    Sagemont, Fla. 43, John Handley 36
    Veritas Collegiate Academy 92, Takoma Academy, Md. 85

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=
    7th Place: Armstrong 74, Prince George 70
    5th Place: Hopewell 62, Collegiate-Richmond 52
    3rd Place: Monacan 63, Life Christian 59
    1st Place: Steward School 65, Trinity Episcopal 63


    GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Bishop McNamara, Md. 54, Bishop Ireton 47
    Broadway 44, East Rockingham 24
    Dominion 48, Brentsville 45
    Freedom (South Riding) 42, C.D. Hylton 20
    Grayson County 64, Chilhowie 63
    Madison County 61, Orange County 22
    Maret, D.C. 51, Monacan 47
    Millbrook 62, Jefferson, W.Va. 41

    Times-Dispatch Invitational=
    1st Place: Highland Springs 60, Hopewell 27
    7th Place: St. Gertrude 66, Clover Hill 31
    5th Place: Steward School 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46
    3rd Place: Trinity Episcopal 48, Collegiate-Richmond 44


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
