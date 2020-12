Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Dec. 28, 2020

Here are Scores from Monday, December 28, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Annandale 66, W.T. Woodson 61Battlefield 49, Freedom (W) 33Fairfax 46, Westfield 39Forest Park 51, C.D. Hylton 48Graham 67, Lebanon 29Honaker 52, Castlewood 31John Champe 76, Potomac Falls 56John Lewis High School 50, Justice High School 38Lake Braddock 72, Hayfield 71Narrows 51, Giles 30Potomac 87, Gar-Field 41Radford 81, Floyd County 68Rappahannock County 60, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 44Riverside 72, Briar Woods 54Rock Ridge 80, Woodgrove 54South Lakes 62, George Marshall 41Stone Bridge 67, Freedom (South Riding) 33Thomas Walker 72, Hurley 44Wakefield 59, Falls Church 49Washington-Liberty 55, Mount Vernon 44Woodbridge 83, Colgan 55POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Amelia County vs. Prince Edward County, ccd.Bath County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ppd.Randolph-Henry vs. Nottoway, ccd.Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.William Byrd vs. Glenvar, ppd.Battlefield 52, Freedom (W) 31Briar Woods 55, Riverside 44Chantilly 48, Herndon 41Colgan 61, Woodbridge 46Falls Church 48, Wakefield 34Gate City 56, Virginia High 44George Marshall 44, South Lakes 37Giles 55, Narrows 54Honaker 86, Castlewood 10James Madison 57, West Springfield 40Lake Braddock 50, Hayfield 28Mount Vernon 58, Washington-Lee 45Potomac Falls 38, John Champe 34Radford 50, Floyd County 43Skyline 68, Culpeper 32Stone Bridge 60, Freedom (South Riding) 38Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 55, Rappahannock County 36W.T. Woodson 58, Annandale 26West Potomac 46, Oakton 23Westfield 37, Fairfax 27Woodgrove 76, Rock Ridge 32POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.Liberty-Bedford vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.Nottoway vs. Randolph-Henry, ccd.Prince Edward County vs. Amelia County, ccd.Tazewell vs. Marion, ppd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com