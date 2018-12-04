Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Dec. 3, 2018

Here are Scores from Monday, December 3, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Alleghany 62, Covington 50 Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 49, OT Auburn 66, Floyd County 58 Battlefield 74, Forest Park 71 Carver Academy 75, King William 61 Cave Spring 57, Glenvar 45 Central Wise 84, Twin Springs 39 Churchland 73, Warhill 32 Clarke County 68, Luray 65 E.C. Glass 53, Brookville 34 Eastern Mennonite 97, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40 Faith Christian-Roanoke 68, Parkway Christian 55 Franklin 64, Windsor 21 Greensville County 71, Appomattox Regional 37 Halifax County 64, Dan River 61 Hanover 84, Powhatan 72 Hayfield 67, South Lakes 59 Henrico 58, TJ-Richmond 52 James Monroe 65, Massaponax 60 Jamestown 89, Warwick 82 Kettle Run 60, Warren County 42 Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 43 Liberty-Bealeton 68, Mountain View 52 Manassas Park 33, Fauquier 20 Mills Godwin 53, Thomas Dale 51 Monacan 65, Cosby 50 Nelson County 56, Rappahannock County 42 Norfolk Christian 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 62 Norfolk Collegiate 111, TEACH Homeschool 59 Osbourn 63, C.D. Hylton 46 Park View-Sterling 58, James Wood 53 Patrick County 68, Chatham 53 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Albemarle 41 Patriot 75, Freedom (Woodbridge) 40 Peninsula Catholic 67, Summit Christian Academy 31 Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50 Rustburg 57, Amherst County 40 Stafford 70, Caroline 68 Staunton River 58, Christiansburg 48 Surry County 57, Park View-South Hill 54 Tunstall 50, Gretna 46 Veritas Christian Academy 60, Fuqua School 59 Virginia Academy 76, Shenandoah Valley Christian 40 Wakefield Country Day 52, St. Michael 48 West Point 51, Rappahannock 41 West Potomac 94, Lake Braddock 84 William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 57 Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56 Woodstock Central 73, Skyline 66 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Carroll County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Dec 4th. GIRLS BASKETBALL Alleghany 76, Covington 30 Arcadia 32, Salisbury, Md. 30 Auburn 43, Chilhowie 41 Battlefield 52, Forest Park 24 Brookville 34, E.C. Glass 21 C.D. Hylton 46, Osbourn 38 Cave Spring 60, Glenvar 37 Central Wise 47, Twin Springs 10 Clarke County 72, Luray 54 Colonial Heights 41, George Wythe-Richmond 39 Eastern Mennonite 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 17 Eastern View 59, Liberty-Bealeton 26 Faith Christian-Roanoke 56, Holy Cross Regional 35 Fauquier 33, Manassas Park 20 Fort Chiswell 49, Radford 36 Franklin 69, Windsor 57 Freedom (South Riding) 77, Millbrook 47 Galax 57, Eastern Montgomery 12 Giles 48, Graham 36 Greensville County 55, Appomattox Regional 33 Holton Arms, Md. 48, Potomac School 37 Honaker 67, Bland County 42 Jefferson Forest 28, Liberty Christian 22 Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 27 Kettle Run 44, Warren County 31 Lake Braddock 44, West Potomac 35 Liberty-Bedford 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 42 Manchester 52, Dinwiddie 41 Massaponax 81, James Monroe 34 Mount Vernon 38, Eastern, D.C. 29 Nelson County 39, Rockbridge County 32 Northside 47, Blacksburg 31 Parry McCluer 73, Highland-Monterey 11 Patrick County 77, Chatham 50 Patriot 60, Freedom (Woodbridge) 43 Powhatan 64, Goochland 45 Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50 Shenandoah Valley Christian 51, Virginia Academy 46 Skyline 51, Woodstock Central 37 South Lakes 62, Hayfield 47 Spotswood 64, Albemarle 38 St. Michael 26, Wakefield Country Day 23 Stafford 52, Loudoun County 50 Sussex Central 46, Southampton 40 Thomas Dale 49, Mills Godwin 42 Turner Ashby 61, Stuart Hall 49 Va. Episcopal 54, North Cross 17 Veritas Christian Academy 59, Fuqua School 10 West Point 53, Rappahannock 48 West Springfield 57, Stone Bridge 24 Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56 York 38, Hampton Roads 27 ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.