Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Dec. 3, 2018

    Here are Scores from Monday, December 3, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL
    Alleghany 62, Covington 50
    Arcadia 52, Salisbury, Md. 49, OT
    Auburn 66, Floyd County 58
    Battlefield 74, Forest Park 71
    Carver Academy 75, King William 61
    Cave Spring 57, Glenvar 45
    Central Wise 84, Twin Springs 39
    Churchland 73, Warhill 32
    Clarke County 68, Luray 65
    E.C. Glass 53, Brookville 34
    Eastern Mennonite 97, Shenandoah Valley Academy 40
    Faith Christian-Roanoke 68, Parkway Christian 55
    Franklin 64, Windsor 21
    Greensville County 71, Appomattox Regional 37
    Halifax County 64, Dan River 61
    Hanover 84, Powhatan 72
    Hayfield 67, South Lakes 59
    Henrico 58, TJ-Richmond 52
    James Monroe 65, Massaponax 60
    Jamestown 89, Warwick 82
    Kettle Run 60, Warren County 42
    Liberty Christian 49, Jefferson Forest 43
    Liberty-Bealeton 68, Mountain View 52
    Manassas Park 33, Fauquier 20
    Mills Godwin 53, Thomas Dale 51
    Monacan 65, Cosby 50
    Nelson County 56, Rappahannock County 42
    Norfolk Christian 72, Atlantic Shores Christian 62
    Norfolk Collegiate 111, TEACH Homeschool 59
    Osbourn 63, C.D. Hylton 46
    Park View-Sterling 58, James Wood 53
    Patrick County 68, Chatham 53
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Albemarle 41
    Patriot 75, Freedom (Woodbridge) 40
    Peninsula Catholic 67, Summit Christian Academy 31
    Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50
    Rustburg 57, Amherst County 40
    Stafford 70, Caroline 68
    Staunton River 58, Christiansburg 48
    Surry County 57, Park View-South Hill 54
    Tunstall 50, Gretna 46
    Veritas Christian Academy 60, Fuqua School 59
    Virginia Academy 76, Shenandoah Valley Christian 40
    Wakefield Country Day 52, St. Michael 48
    West Point 51, Rappahannock 41
    West Potomac 94, Lake Braddock 84
    William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 57
    Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56
    Woodstock Central 73, Skyline 66

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Carroll County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd. to Dec 4th.


    GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Alleghany 76, Covington 30
    Arcadia 32, Salisbury, Md. 30
    Auburn 43, Chilhowie 41
    Battlefield 52, Forest Park 24
    Brookville 34, E.C. Glass 21
    C.D. Hylton 46, Osbourn 38
    Cave Spring 60, Glenvar 37
    Central Wise 47, Twin Springs 10
    Clarke County 72, Luray 54
    Colonial Heights 41, George Wythe-Richmond 39
    Eastern Mennonite 47, Shenandoah Valley Academy 17
    Eastern View 59, Liberty-Bealeton 26
    Faith Christian-Roanoke 56, Holy Cross Regional 35
    Fauquier 33, Manassas Park 20
    Fort Chiswell 49, Radford 36
    Franklin 69, Windsor 57
    Freedom (South Riding) 77, Millbrook 47
    Galax 57, Eastern Montgomery 12
    Giles 48, Graham 36
    Greensville County 55, Appomattox Regional 33
    Holton Arms, Md. 48, Potomac School 37
    Honaker 67, Bland County 42
    Jefferson Forest 28, Liberty Christian 22
    Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 27
    Kettle Run 44, Warren County 31
    Lake Braddock 44, West Potomac 35
    Liberty-Bedford 47, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
    Manchester 52, Dinwiddie 41
    Massaponax 81, James Monroe 34
    Mount Vernon 38, Eastern, D.C. 29
    Nelson County 39, Rockbridge County 32
    Northside 47, Blacksburg 31
    Parry McCluer 73, Highland-Monterey 11
    Patrick County 77, Chatham 50
    Patriot 60, Freedom (Woodbridge) 43
    Powhatan 64, Goochland 45
    Rock Ridge 64, North Stafford 50
    Shenandoah Valley Christian 51, Virginia Academy 46
    Skyline 51, Woodstock Central 37
    South Lakes 62, Hayfield 47
    Spotswood 64, Albemarle 38
    St. Michael 26, Wakefield Country Day 23
    Stafford 52, Loudoun County 50
    Sussex Central 46, Southampton 40
    Thomas Dale 49, Mills Godwin 42
    Turner Ashby 61, Stuart Hall 49
    Va. Episcopal 54, North Cross 17
    Veritas Christian Academy 59, Fuqua School 10
    West Point 53, Rappahannock 48
    West Springfield 57, Stone Bridge 24
    Woodbridge 63, Osbourn Park 56
    York 38, Hampton Roads 27


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
