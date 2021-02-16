Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Feb. 15, 2021

Here are Scores from Monday, February 15, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...

*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***


BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge School 49, Miller School 31

VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 55, West Point 52

Region B=
Final=
Altavista 69, Rappahannock County 48


GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33

VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 54, Rappahannock 18

Region B=
Final=
Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 53

Class 3=
Region C=
Final=
Spotswood 57, Wilson Memorial 41


... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
 
