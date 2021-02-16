Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Feb. 15, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Monday, February 15, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***
BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge School 49, Miller School 31
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 55, West Point 52
Region B=
Final=
Altavista 69, Rappahannock County 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Final=
Mathews 54, Rappahannock 18
Region B=
Final=
Riverheads 61, Rappahannock County 53
Class 3=
Region C=
Final=
Spotswood 57, Wilson Memorial 41
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
