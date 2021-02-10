Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Feb. 8, 2021

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 11,269
-
- 489
-
- 83
Here are Scores from Monday, February 8, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, TEACH Homeschool 11
Benedictine 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 65
Christian Heritage Academy 57, Faith Baptist 43
Fairfax Christian 71, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 16
Hidden Valley def. Bassett, forfeit
Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 36
Lebanon 76, Eastside 60
North Cross 60, Roanoke Catholic 43
Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28
Smithfield 63, Grafton 45
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Charles City County 57, Rappahannock 44
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 62, Amelia County 47
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43
East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43
Page County 67, Madison County 51
Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54
Radford 60, Giles 35
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
New Kent 60, Tabb 50
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Independence 77, George Mason 35
James Monroe 67, Woodstock Central 39
Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56
Skyline 75, Lightridge 39
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41
Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29
Region D=
Opening Round=
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Class 4=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
Halifax County 72, GW-Danville 58
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 86, First Colonial 41
Kempsville 64, Bayside 63, OT
Salem-Va. Beach 47, Princess Anne 37
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Atlee 57, Clover Hill 53
Lloyd Bird 80, Meadowbrook 29
Manchester 94, Matoaca 46
Midlothian 70, Prince George 64, OT
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 44, Rock Ridge 43
Potomac Falls 73, John R. Lewis 41
Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35
Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 37
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Albemarle 69, Stafford 34
Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 36
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
John Champe 50, Riverbend 43
Patriot 79, C.D. Hylton 46
Potomac 70, Battlefield 66
Woodbridge 70, Massaponax 49
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT
Falls Church 45, Fairfax 40
Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59
W.T. Woodson 64, Justice High School 32
West Springfield 44, West Potomac 41
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 67, Herndon 59, OT
Langley 55, Westfield 40
McLean 47, George Marshall 41
Washington-Liberty 55, Oakton 52
Yorktown 80, Chantilly 78
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 35, Trinity Christian School 22
Independence def. William Monroe, forfeit
Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34
Miller School 58, Carlisle 32
Seton School 54, Oakcrest 27
Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17
Riverheads 52, Altavista 7
Class 2=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29
Page County 57, Strasburg 36
Staunton 50, Madison County 48
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41
Giles 68, Appomattox 47
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Marion 71, Union 55
Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Petersburg 62, Tabb 34
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 38, Skyline 35
George Mason 59, Goochland 20
James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
Class 4=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
Class 5=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Lloyd Bird 63, Prince George 30
Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42
Meadowbrook 53, Atlee 33
Midlothian 58, Manchester 38
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 70, TJ-Richmond 39
Potomac Falls 67, John R. Lewis 37
Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 36
Woodgrove 59, Freedom (South Riding) 28
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Colgan 63, John Champe 33
Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41
Osbourn Park 61, Potomac 22
Patriot 60, Massaponax 53
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Falls Church 40, South County 26
Hayfield 34, Fairfax 30
James Robinson 65, Justice High School 19
Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7
W.T. Woodson 58, Mount Vernon 52, 2OT
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chantilly 61, Washington-Liberty 22
Herndon 56, Oakton 46
McLean 64, Wakefield 32
Yorktown 39, Westfield 37
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, TEACH Homeschool 11
Benedictine 69, Veritas Collegiate Academy 65
Christian Heritage Academy 57, Faith Baptist 43
Fairfax Christian 71, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Hampton Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 16
Hidden Valley def. Bassett, forfeit
Highland-Warrenton 65, Trinity Christian School 36
Lebanon 76, Eastside 60
North Cross 60, Roanoke Catholic 43
Peninsula Catholic 82, Norfolk Collegiate 72
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28
Smithfield 63, Grafton 45
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Charles City County 57, Rappahannock 44
Class 2=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Bruton 62, Amelia County 47
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo Gap 49, Strasburg 43
East Rockingham 76, Clarke County 43
Page County 67, Madison County 51
Staunton 52, Stuarts Draft 35
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Floyd County 80, Appomattox 36
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 54
Radford 60, Giles 35
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
New Kent 60, Tabb 50
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Independence 77, George Mason 35
James Monroe 67, Woodstock Central 39
Manassas Park 58, Goochland 56
Skyline 75, Lightridge 39
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Fluvanna 65, Fort Defiance 41
Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29
Region D=
Opening Round=
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Class 4=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
Halifax County 72, GW-Danville 58
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 86, First Colonial 41
Kempsville 64, Bayside 63, OT
Salem-Va. Beach 47, Princess Anne 37
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Atlee 57, Clover Hill 53
Lloyd Bird 80, Meadowbrook 29
Manchester 94, Matoaca 46
Midlothian 70, Prince George 64, OT
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 44, Rock Ridge 43
Potomac Falls 73, John R. Lewis 41
Riverside 69, TJ-Richmond 35
Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 37
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Albemarle 69, Stafford 34
Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 36
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
John Champe 50, Riverbend 43
Patriot 79, C.D. Hylton 46
Potomac 70, Battlefield 66
Woodbridge 70, Massaponax 49
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Annandale 67, James Robinson 63, 2OT
Falls Church 45, Fairfax 40
Lake Braddock 100, Mount Vernon 59
W.T. Woodson 64, Justice High School 32
West Springfield 44, West Potomac 41
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 67, Herndon 59, OT
Langley 55, Westfield 40
McLean 47, George Marshall 41
Washington-Liberty 55, Oakton 52
Yorktown 80, Chantilly 78
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 35, Trinity Christian School 22
Independence def. William Monroe, forfeit
Lynchburg Home School 36, New Covenant 34
Miller School 58, Carlisle 32
Seton School 54, Oakcrest 27
Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17
Riverheads 52, Altavista 7
Class 2=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29
Page County 57, Strasburg 36
Staunton 50, Madison County 48
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 31
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Chiswell 71, Nelson County 41
Giles 68, Appomattox 47
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 47
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Marion 71, Union 55
Virginia High 57, Central – Wise 53, 2OT
Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Petersburg 62, Tabb 34
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 38, Skyline 35
George Mason 59, Goochland 20
James Monroe 40, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
Class 4=
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
Class 5=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Lloyd Bird 63, Prince George 30
Matoaca 52, Clover Hill 42
Meadowbrook 53, Atlee 33
Midlothian 58, Manchester 38
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 70, TJ-Richmond 39
Potomac Falls 67, John R. Lewis 37
Stone Bridge 60, Riverside 36
Woodgrove 59, Freedom (South Riding) 28
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Class 6=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Colgan 63, John Champe 33
Forest Park 48, Riverbend 41
Osbourn Park 61, Potomac 22
Patriot 60, Massaponax 53
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Falls Church 40, South County 26
Hayfield 34, Fairfax 30
James Robinson 65, Justice High School 19
Lake Braddock 71, Annandale 7
W.T. Woodson 58, Mount Vernon 52, 2OT
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chantilly 61, Washington-Liberty 22
Herndon 56, Oakton 46
McLean 64, Wakefield 32
Yorktown 39, Westfield 37
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.