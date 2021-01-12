Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Jan. 11, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Monday, January 11, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 85, Ridgeview 54
Amherst County 39, Rustburg 29
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Summit Christian Academy 40
Bland County 45, Galax 42
Broad Run 82, Lightridge 49
Dominion 46, Loudoun Valley 41
Eastern View 66, Courtland 54
Fairfax Christian 78, Word of Life Academy 59
Independence 60, Park View-Sterling 24
James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 38
John Champe 69, Osbourn Park 39
King George 56, Chancellor 52
King William 65, West Point 62
Lebanon 65, Honaker 59, OT
Liberty Christian 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 59
Lloyd Bird 73, Cosby 39
Lord Botetourt 78, Parry McCluer 64
Monacan 64, Powhatan 45
Narrows 88, Chilhowie 61
Norfolk Collegiate 81, Peninsula Catholic 69
Page County 53, Clarke County 48
Patriot 71, Unity Reed High School 54
Rappahannock County 55, Strasburg 39
Regents 80, Ridgeview Christian 31
Richlands 56, Virginia High 53
South County 70, James Robinson 43
South Lakes 55, McLean 44
Tuscarora 71, Heritage (Leesburg) 66
Twin Springs 44, Holston 41
W.T. Woodson 48, West Springfield 39
Washington-Liberty 65, Langley 48
Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74
Woodbridge 79, Freedom (W) 48
York 79, New Kent 64
Yorktown 75, Herndon 73
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Riverheads, ppd.
Bassett vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Covington vs. Bath County, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Osbourn vs. Battlefield, ccd.
Salem vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clover Hill 59, Manchester 53
Hopewell 54, Dinwiddie 38
King George 56, Chancellor 52
King William 48, West Point 20
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 26
Liberty Christian 42, Heritage-Lynchburg 17
Monacan 66, Powhatan 34
New Covenant 41, Carlisle 11
Page County 48, Clarke County 36
Park View-Sterling 37, Independence 35
Patriot 54, Unity Reed High Schoo 33
Potomac 61, C.D. Hylton 19
Radford 58, Giles 51
Richlands 53, Virginia High 48
Ridgeview 61, Abingdon 48
South Lakes 49, McLean 33
Temple Christian 31, Westover Christian 21
Turner Ashby 63, Wilson Memorial 36
Tuscarora 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 12
West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 28
West Springfield 56, W.T. Woodson 36
Woodstock Central 61, Manassas Park 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Auburn, ppd.
Amherst County vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.
Bassett vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.
Caroline vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Rustburg, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Salem vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Twin Springs vs. Holston, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
