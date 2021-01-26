Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Mon. Jan. 25, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Monday, January 25, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlee 63, Mechanicsville High School 60
Auburn 74, Eastern Montgomery 37
Battlefield 40, Osbourn 29
Carmel 68, Benedictine 57
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 39
Centreville 75, Mount Vernon 44
Chancellor 67, Caroline 64
Christiansburg 64, Blacksburg 56
E.C. Glass 56, Amherst County 45
East Rockingham 67, Eastern Mennonite 66
Falls Church 45, Justice High School 37
Gate City 69, Virginia High 25
Goochland 69, Windsor 43
Graham 60, Marion 38
Grundy 62, Twin Valley 34
Hanover 73, Patrick Henry-Ashland 60
Heritage-Lynchburg 64, Brookville 39
Honaker 81, Council 31
Kempsville 57, Tallwood 49
Landstown 91, First Colonial 28
Langley 74, James Robinson 65
Liberty Christian 73, Rustburg 56
Lloyd Bird 66, Midlothian 59
Lord Botetourt 72, GW-Danville 63
Monacan 53, Cosby 40
Northside 62, William Byrd 49
Oakton 72, Chantilly 37
Parry McCluer 47, Narrows 35
Patriot 73, Unity Reed High School 54
Powhatan 69, Clover Hill 62
Princess Anne 56, Bayside 41
Pulaski County 53, Salem 45
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
Richlands 72, John Battle 61
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48, Timberlake Christian 43
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49
Union 86, Lee High 39
Wakefield 63, George Marshall 54
Westover Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23
William Monroe 58, Madison County 34
Woodbridge 51, Forest Park 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver Academy vs. Charles City County High School, ccd.
Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Edison vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.
Kettle Run vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.
Osbourn Park vs. John Champe, ppd.
Riverside vs. Briar Woods, ppd.
Spotsylvania vs. James Monroe, ppd.
Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlee 40, Mechanicsville High School 36
Auburn 44, Eastern Montgomery 40
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 30
Blacksburg 43, Christiansburg 22
Brookville 43, Heritage-Lynchburg 22
Cave Spring 64, Hidden Valley 12
Chancellor 59, Caroline 31
Chantilly 31, Oakton 20
E.C. Glass 46, Amherst County 31
Edison 58, John Lewis High School 22
Forest Park 47, Woodbridge 28
Gate City 49, Virginia High 37
George Marshall 69, Wakefield 26
George Mason 62, Brentsville 37
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Fort Chiswell 36
Greenbrier Christian 44, Peninsula Catholic 30
Grundy 52, Twin Valley 31
Holston 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
Hopewell 49, Petersburg 48
James Madison 57, Westfield 32
Lloyd Bird 42, Midlothian 38
Matoaca 70, Dinwiddie 28
Meadowbrook 61, Thomas Dale 41
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 21
New Covenant 49, North Cross 12
Ocean Lakes 63, Green Run 22
Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 37
Patrick Henry-Ashland 50, Hanover 39
Patriot 50, Unity Reed High School 31
Powhatan 43, Clover Hill 31
Princess Anne 83, Bayside 26
Radford 90, Carroll County 52
Salem 54, William Fleming 37
Tabb 46, Bruton 26
Tallwood 55, Kempsville 54
West Springfield 57, Robinson 40
William Byrd 46, Northside 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Briar Woods vs. Riverside, ppd.
Centreville vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Falls Church vs. Justice High School, ppd.
John Champe vs. Osbourn Park, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
