Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Dec. 22, 2018

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 25, 2018 at 8:27 PM.

    Here are Scores from Saturday, December 22, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL
    Cape Henry Collegiate 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 70
    East Rockingham 85, R.E. Lee-Staunton 59
    Flint Hill 65, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 57
    Great Bridge Christian Academy 84, Hartsville, S.C. 76
    Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 41
    Myrtle Beach, S.C. 52, Handley 50
    Parry McCluer 56, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 38
    Petersburg 64, Lake Taylor 62
    Radford 71, Pulaski County 45
    Rock Ridge 61, University, TN 48
    Sherando 57, Woodstock Central 54

    Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
    Blue Championship=
    First Colonial 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 53

    Blue Consolation=
    Fuqua School 65, Hampton Roads 57

    Green Championship=
    Indian River 55, Tallwood 52

    Green Consolation=
    Nansemond-Suffolk 75, Carmel 71

    Bobcat Classic=
    Loudoun Valley 64, St. Paul's, Md. 27

    Crown Town Classic Tournament=
    Va. Episcopal 54, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 51

    Emerald Coast 16=
    John Marshall 56, Sidney Lanier, Ala. 47
    Bishop O'Connell 57, Potter's House 51

    Flycodes Invitational Showcase=
    Blue Ridge 66, Winston-Salem Prep, N.C. 57
    Miller School 56, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 47
    Northside 63, Lloyd Bird 62
    William Fleming 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 52

    Mid-Atlantic Invitational=
    Virginia Academy 72, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 40

    Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament=
    3rd Place=
    Veritas 65, Greenbrier Christian 61

    5th Place=
    Central Virginia Home School 48, Isle of Wight Academy 38

    7th Place=
    Hampton Christian 46, Southampton Academy 30

    Championship=
    Peninsula Catholic 72, Walsingham Academy 59

    Smokey Mountain Classic=
    Eastside 72, Oasis, Fla. 61


    GIRLS BASKETBALL
    Amherst County 36, Liberty-Bedford 16
    Chartiers Valley, Pa. 63, Woodbridge 44
    Freedom (South Riding) 72, High Point Home Educators, N.C. 35
    McLean 50, Flint Hill 44

    Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
    Championship=
    Indian River 51, Bishop Sullivan 40

    Consolation=
    Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Veritas Christian Academy 49

    Doc Maples Classic=
    Scott Co., Ky. 69, Lebanon 37

    Flycodes Invitational Showcase=
    William Fleming 70, Martinsville 49

    Heritage Christmas Tournament=
    5th Place=
    Ridgeview 69, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 45

    Smokey Mountain Classic=
    Collins, Ky. 61, Twin Springs 38
    Paintsville, Ky. 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 43


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
