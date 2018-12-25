Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Dec. 22, 2018

Here are Scores from Saturday, December 22, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL Cape Henry Collegiate 93, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 70 East Rockingham 85, R.E. Lee-Staunton 59 Flint Hill 65, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 57 Great Bridge Christian Academy 84, Hartsville, S.C. 76 Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 41 Myrtle Beach, S.C. 52, Handley 50 Parry McCluer 56, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 38 Petersburg 64, Lake Taylor 62 Radford 71, Pulaski County 45 Rock Ridge 61, University, TN 48 Sherando 57, Woodstock Central 54 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic= Blue Championship= First Colonial 61, Atlantic Shores Christian 53 Blue Consolation= Fuqua School 65, Hampton Roads 57 Green Championship= Indian River 55, Tallwood 52 Green Consolation= Nansemond-Suffolk 75, Carmel 71 Bobcat Classic= Loudoun Valley 64, St. Paul's, Md. 27 Crown Town Classic Tournament= Va. Episcopal 54, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 51 Emerald Coast 16= John Marshall 56, Sidney Lanier, Ala. 47 Bishop O'Connell 57, Potter's House 51 Flycodes Invitational Showcase= Blue Ridge 66, Winston-Salem Prep, N.C. 57 Miller School 56, Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 47 Northside 63, Lloyd Bird 62 William Fleming 64, Heritage-Lynchburg 52 Mid-Atlantic Invitational= Virginia Academy 72, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 40 Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament= 3rd Place= Veritas 65, Greenbrier Christian 61 5th Place= Central Virginia Home School 48, Isle of Wight Academy 38 7th Place= Hampton Christian 46, Southampton Academy 30 Championship= Peninsula Catholic 72, Walsingham Academy 59 Smokey Mountain Classic= Eastside 72, Oasis, Fla. 61 GIRLS BASKETBALL Amherst County 36, Liberty-Bedford 16 Chartiers Valley, Pa. 63, Woodbridge 44 Freedom (South Riding) 72, High Point Home Educators, N.C. 35 McLean 50, Flint Hill 44 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic= Championship= Indian River 51, Bishop Sullivan 40 Consolation= Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Veritas Christian Academy 49 Doc Maples Classic= Scott Co., Ky. 69, Lebanon 37 Flycodes Invitational Showcase= William Fleming 70, Martinsville 49 Heritage Christmas Tournament= 5th Place= Ridgeview 69, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 45 Smokey Mountain Classic= Collins, Ky. 61, Twin Springs 38 Paintsville, Ky. 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 43 ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.