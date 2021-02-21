Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Feb. 20, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, February 20, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...

*** Follow Brackets Here ***


BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20

VHSL=
Class 1=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

Class 3=
Championship=
Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55

Class 4=
Championship=
Smithfield 61, John Handley 54

Class 5=
Championship=
Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78

Class 6=
Championship=
Centreville 63, Potomac 49


GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44

VHSL=
Class 2=
Championship=
Luray 61, Gate City 56

Class 3=
Championship=
George Mason 65, Spotswood 49

Class 4=
Championship=
Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51

Class 5=
Championship=
Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41

Class 6=
Championship=
James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48


... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
 
