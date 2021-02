Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Feb. 20, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, February 20, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20VHSL=Class 1=Championship=Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39Class 3=Championship=Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55Class 4=Championship=Smithfield 61, John Handley 54Class 5=Championship=Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78Class 6=Championship=Centreville 63, Potomac 49Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44VHSL=Class 2=Championship=Luray 61, Gate City 56Class 3=Championship=George Mason 65, Spotswood 49Class 4=Championship=Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51Class 5=Championship=Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41Class 6=Championship=James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com