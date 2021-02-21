Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Feb. 20, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Saturday, February 20, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 68, Trinity Christian School 20
VHSL=
Class 1=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39
Class 3=
Championship=
Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55
Class 4=
Championship=
Smithfield 61, John Handley 54
Class 5=
Championship=
Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78
Class 6=
Championship=
Centreville 63, Potomac 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland-Warrenton 48, Trinity Christian School 44
VHSL=
Class 2=
Championship=
Luray 61, Gate City 56
Class 3=
Championship=
George Mason 65, Spotswood 49
Class 4=
Championship=
Louisa 59, Pulaski County 51
Class 5=
Championship=
Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41
Class 6=
Championship=
James Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
