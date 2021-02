Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Feb. 6, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, February 6, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 53Chancellor 67, James Monroe 60 (OT)Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77Eastern View 87, Spotsylvania 51Grafton 54, Tabb 49Graham 73, Marion 52Highland 90, Fairfax Christian 69James River-Buchanan 59, Salem 41James River-Midlothian 55, Cosby 31John Handley 101, Culpeper 60Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42Massaponax 66, Stafford 27Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65Osbourn Park 49, Osbourn 46Ridgeview Christian 56, Roanoke Valley Christian 55Seton School 62, Word of Life Academy 59Tazewell 70, Richlands 49Tuscarora 73, Loudoun Valley 71Twin Springs 54, Eastside 52, OTWaynesboro 60, Stuarts Draft 52Chancellor 59, James Monroe 45Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57Graham 58, Tazewell 47Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36Stuarts Draft 55, Waynesboro 25Twin Springs 43, J.I. Burton 40York 32, Poquoson 26... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com