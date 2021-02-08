Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Feb. 6, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Saturday, February 6, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge School 83, Kiski School, Pa. 68
Carmel 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 53
Chancellor 67, James Monroe 60 (OT)
Dematha, Md. 89, Paul VI Catholic High School 77
Eastern View 87, Spotsylvania 51
Grafton 54, Tabb 49
Graham 73, Marion 52
Highland 90, Fairfax Christian 69
James River-Buchanan 59, Salem 41
James River-Midlothian 55, Cosby 31
John Handley 101, Culpeper 60
Loudoun County 58, Dominion 42
Massaponax 66, Stafford 27
Oak Hill Academy 82, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 65
Osbourn Park 49, Osbourn 46
Ridgeview Christian 56, Roanoke Valley Christian 55
Seton School 62, Word of Life Academy 59
Tazewell 70, Richlands 49
Tuscarora 73, Loudoun Valley 71
Twin Springs 54, Eastside 52, OT
Waynesboro 60, Stuarts Draft 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chancellor 59, James Monroe 45
Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57
Graham 58, Tazewell 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, St. Gertrude 36
Stuarts Draft 55, Waynesboro 25
Twin Springs 43, J.I. Burton 40
York 32, Poquoson 26
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
