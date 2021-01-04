Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Jan. 2, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Saturday, January 2, 2021 - as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 44, Gate City 42
Herndon 56, Oakton 40
J.I. Burton 70, Holston 62
John Battle 46, Central – Wise 32
John Champe 65, Rock Ridge 60, OT
Norfolk Collegiate 81, Veritas Collegiate Academy 74
Rye Cove 68, Hurley 39
Seton 60, Benedictine 46
TJ-Alexandria 42, George Marshall 40
Twin Springs 64, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
Twin Valley 74, Council 71, 5OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Craig County, ppd.
Bland County vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central – Wise 57, John Battle 33
Forest Park 66, Patriot 63 (2OT)
Gate City 57, Abingdon 44
Honaker 61, Lebanon 37
J.I. Burton 48, Holston 29
John Champe 56, Rock Ridge 32
Rye Cove 42, Hurley 38
Twin Springs 39, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 33
Twin Valley 55, Council 11
Union 49, Lee High 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Chiswell vs. Bland County, ppd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Galax, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. George Marshall, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
