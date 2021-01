Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Sat. Jan. 9, 2021

Here are Scores from Saturday, January 9 2021 - as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Abingdon 90, Central - Wise 22Bland County 80, Rural Retreat 44Broad Run 77, Park View-Sterling 35Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle 62Edison 44, George Marshall 41Fort Chiswell 84, Chilhowie 59Hayfield 58, Annandale 49Hopewell 73, Matoaca 39Independence 45, Loudoun Valley 44James Madison 81, Chantilly 46Lebanon 47, Tazewell 46, OTLloyd Bird 81, Powhatan 47Loudoun County 51, Tuscarora 45Oak Hill Academy 81, Wasatch Academy, Utah 60Parry McCluer 67, Grayson County 39Paul VI Catholic High School 100, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 71Peninsula Catholic 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 52Regents 77, Southwest Virginia Home School 57Ridgeview 68, Lee High 48Seton School 67, Word of Life 54Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 54, Luray 49TJ-Richmond 47, Justice High School 39Union 71, John Battle 32W.T. Woodson 63, South County 57Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 57POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Falls Church vs. John Lewis High School, ppd.Hurley vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.Hurley vs. Twin Valley, ppd.Liberty-Bealeton vs. Chancellor, ccd.Millbrook vs. James Wood, ppd.North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Rye Cove, ppd.Twin Valley vs. Grundy, ppd.Central - Wise 51, Abingdon 37Chilhowie 62, Northwood 20George Marshall 76, Edison 41Grafton 63, New Kent 30Hayfield 43, Annandale 28James Madison 47, Chantilly 42Lloyd Bird 57, Powhatan 35Loudoun Valley 45, Independence 44Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 33Matoaca 50, Hopewell 37Norfolk Christian School 39, Cape Henry Collegiate 20Ridgeview 50, Lee High 26Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Blue Ridge Christian 44Tuscarora 40, Loudoun County 31Union 66, John Battle 56Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 19POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Chancellor vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.Grundy vs. Twin Valley, ppd.James Wood vs. Millbrook, ppd.John Handley vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.John Lewis High School vs. Falls Church, ppd.North Stokes, N.C. vs. Patrick County, ppd.Rural Retreat vs. Bland County, ppd.Rye Cove vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.Warhill vs. Lafayette, ccd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com