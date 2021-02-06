Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Thurs. Feb. 4, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Thursday, February 4, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 76, Monticello 40
Altavista 75, Rustburg 69
Amherst County 64, Appomattox 25
Atlee 68, Mechanicsville High School 52
Auburn 60, Fort Chiswell 52
Broadwater Academy 65, Portsmouth Christian 50
Brooke Point 54, Massaponax 44
Carmel 73, Grace Christian 39
Christiansburg 62, Blacksburg 38
Cosby 44, Clover Hill 41
Culpeper 70, Fauquier 45
Dominion 48, Loudoun Valley 39
GW-Danville 58, Halifax County 55
Galax 44, George Wythe-Wytheville 37
Hanover 57, Patrick Henry-Ashland 53
Holston 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
James Monroe 54, Caroline 47
John Handley 64, Kettle Run 50
Justice High School 53, George Marshall 41
Lake Braddock 101, W.T. Woodson 78
Lightridge 57, Park View-Sterling 48
Loudoun County 54, Tuscarora 49
Miller School 64, Eastern Mennonite 58
Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35
National Christian Academy, Md. 78, Highland-Warrenton 74
North Stafford 53, Mountain View 32
Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74
Osbourn Park 74, John Champe 66
Page County 85, Luray 53
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24
Patriot 50, Osbourn 34
Potomac 71, Woodbridge 54
Pulaski County 62, Salem 52
R.E. Lee-Staunton 60, Wilson Memorial 54
Radford 84, Carroll County 21
Riverbend 58, Colonial Forge 43
South County 77, West Springfield 64
Spotswood 69, Turner Ashby 41
Strasburg 51, Clarke County 43
West Potomac 61, Mount Vernon 57
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 84, Oak Hill Academy 66
William Fleming 73, Lord Botetourt 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ccd.
Cave Spring vs. Hidden Valley, ccd.
Chatham vs. Dan River, ccd.
Colonial Heights vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.
Gloucester vs. Mathews, ccd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Alleghany, ccd.
Manassas Park vs. George Mason, ccd.
Mathews vs. Gloucester, ccd.
Midlothian vs. Clover Hill, ccd.
Mount Vernon vs. West Potomac, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blacksburg 46, Christiansburg 30
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37
Colgan 75, Freedom (W) 35
Cosby 58, Clover Hill 47
E.C. Glass 74, Brookville 20
Eastside 76, Twin Springs 26
Falls Church 47, TJ-Alexandria 16
Floyd County 56, James River-Buchanan 5
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Bland County 32
Goochland 64, Franklin 38
Grafton 56, York 38
Grayson County 56, Auburn 51
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 45
Hanover 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49
Highland-Warrenton 65, Randolph-Macon Academy 17
James River-Midlothian 47, Powhatan 46
James Robinson 54, Lake Braddock 44
Kettle Run 37, John Handley 28
Lloyd Bird 43, Manchester 31
Loudoun Valley 46, Loudoun County 27
Luray 66, Page County 51
Marion 50, Graham 26
Massaponax 78, Brooke Point 28
Mathews 61, Gloucester 31
Matoaca 57, Prince George 23
Monacan 71, Midlothian 55
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51, OT
New Kent 43, Tabb 40
Osbourn Park 46, Patriot 35
Park View-South Hill 34, Rock Ridge 30
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14
Portsmouth Christian 43, Broadwater Academy 23
Pulaski County 59, Salem 41
Pulaski County 59, Salem-Va. Beach 41
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
Spotswood 65, Turner Ashby 48
Strasburg 58, Clarke County 51
Thomas Walker 56, J.I. Burton 36
Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 40
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34
West Springfield 58, W.T. Woodson 46
William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 49
Woodbridge 54, Potomac 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ccd.
Clover Hill vs. Cosby, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Dan River vs. Chatham, ccd.
E.C. Glass vs. Brookville, ccd.
Liberty Christian vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ccd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Amherst County, ccd.
Monticello vs. Albemarle, ccd.
Mountain View vs. North Stafford, ccd.
Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Pocahontas County, W.Va. vs. Alleghany, ccd.
Rustburg vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Hopewell, ccd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
