Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Thurs. Jan. 21, 2021

Here are Scores from Thursday, January 21, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst County 55, Brookville 49
Bayside 50, Kellam 44
Broadwater Academy 43, Hampton Christian 39
C.D. Hylton 54, Colgan 36
Carver Academy 63, Charles City County High School 62
Chilhowie 81, Marion 68
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Falls Church 32, TJ-Richmond 23
Gar-Field 60, Freedom (PW) 58
Grace Christian 54, Temple Christian 45
Graham 62, Pulaski County 56
Guardian Christian 64, Salem Christian 61
Heritage (Leesburg) 90, Lightridge 51
Holston 70, Northwood 64
Independence 65, Broad Run 52
James Madison 77, Chantilly 55
Justice High School 45, Mount Vernon 36
Lee High 70, John Battle 69, OT
Liberty Christian 60, E.C. Glass 37
Loudoun County 50, Loudoun Valley 35
Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33
Norfolk Christian School 83, Greenbrier Christian 60
Parry McCluer 63, Altavista 52
Peninsula Catholic 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 43
Potomac 75, Forest Park 39
Roanoke Catholic 61, North Cross 49
Tuscarora 58, Park View-Sterling 17
Union 83, Central - Wise 43
West Point 53, Mathews 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ccd.
Carlisle vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Edison vs. Wakefield, ccd.
George Marshall vs. John Lewis High School, ccd.
Grayson County vs. Auburn, ppd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ccd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty-Bedford, ccd.
K&Q Central vs. Middlesex, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcadia 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, Ohio 35
Brentsville District 41, Central-Woodstock 25
Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Norfolk Christian School 29
Central - Wise 38, Union 24
Chantilly 54, James Madison 46
Colghan 57, C.D. Hylton 26
Dominion 38, Heritage (Leesburg) 23
E.C. Glass 36, Liberty Christian 26
Eastern View 49, Culpeper 23
Edison 64, Wakefield 45
Fairport Harbor Harding, Ohio 57, Mathews 51
Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32
George Marshall 52, John Lewis High School 13
Grafton 68, Poquoson 30
Grundy 51, Richlands 40
Hampton Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 28
Highland-Warrenton 49, Seton School 30
James Robinson 38, South County 23
Kellam 58, Bayside 28
Landstown 41, Kempsville 33
Lee High 50, John Battle 49
Lord Botetourt 57, Floyd County 47
Loudoun Valley 49, Loudoun County 23
Meadowbrook 51, Hopewell 33
Midlothian 55, Clover Hill 26
Monacan 64, Lloyd Bird 44
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 33
Narrows 64, Holston 49
Parry McCluer 34, William Campbell 26
Rustburg 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 18
Salem 64, Green Run 19
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38, Westover Christian 34
Tazewell 58, Twin Valley 35
Wakefield 55, Centreville 34
Westfield 55, Centreville 34
York 37, Tabb 35, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broadway vs. Spotswood, ppd.
Bruton vs. Warhill, ccd.
Cosby vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.
Middlesex vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
Potomac vs. Forest Park, ccd.
Pulaski County vs. Carroll County, ppd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Matoaca, ccd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
