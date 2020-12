Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Dec. 22, 2020

Here are Scores from Tuesday, December 22, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Broad Run 63, Loudoun County 54Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Benedictine 32Floyd County 96, Narrows 52Graham 77, Pulaski County 64Grundy 63, Tazewell 36Hayfield 72, Yorktown 63J.I. Burton 82, Council 29John Champe 61, Briar Woods 52John Marshall 72, Lake Norman Christian, N.C. 63 **Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39Loudoun Valley 63, Lightridge 35Orange County 41, Louisa 30Potomac Falls 47, Riverside 38South Lakes 93, James Robinson 53Stone Bridge 78, Woodgrove 38Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Atlantic Shores Christian 70Wakefield 48, Washington-Lee 47POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Cave Spring vs. William Byrd, ppd.Fluvanna vs. Albemarle, ppd.Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Harrisonburg, ccd.Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ccd.Rural Retreat vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.Broad Run 45, Loudoun County 29Grundy 63, Tazewell 36J.I. Burton 62, Council 5John Champe 48, Briar Woods 43Louisa 79, Orange County 26Oakton 33, Herndon 30Potomac Falls 42, Riverside 39St. Gertrude 43, Catholic High School of Va Beach 35Thomas Walker 51, Lee High 29Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 35POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Albemarle vs. Fluvanna, ccd.Fort Chiswell vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ppd.Galax vs. Martinsville, ppd.William Byrd vs. Cave Spring, ppd.William Campbell vs. Staunton River, ppd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com