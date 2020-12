Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Dec. 29, 2020

Here are Scores from Tuesday, December 29, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Brentsville 60, Warren County 46Briar Woods 58, Woodgrove 38Broad Run 63, Tuscarora 47Caroline 61, King George 44Centreville 64, McLean 25Chantilly 66, West Potomac 64Central-Wise 58, Lee High 54Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65Seton 53, NOVA Flight 44Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55Central-Wise 44, Lee High 30Chantilly 49, West Potomac 38 OTDominion 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 38J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22Loudoun County 58, Lightridge 16Loudoun Valley 57, Independence 10Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42McLean 63, Centreville 61 OTNansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23Sullivan East, TN 83, Eastside 30Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13Tuscarora 45, Broad Run 32Woodgrove 67, Briar Woods 31... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com