Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Dec. 29, 2020

matthew328826
VaPreps Hall of Famer
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 11,214
-
- 489
-
- 83
Here are Scores from Tuesday, December 29, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brentsville 60, Warren County 46
Briar Woods 58, Woodgrove 38
Broad Run 63, Tuscarora 47
Caroline 61, King George 44
Centreville 64, McLean 25
Chantilly 66, West Potomac 64
Central-Wise 58, Lee High 54
Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33
Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48
Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53
J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54
Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30
Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65
Seton 53, NOVA Flight 44
Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central-Wise 44, Lee High 30
Chantilly 49, West Potomac 38 OT
Dominion 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22
Loudoun County 58, Lightridge 16
Loudoun Valley 57, Independence 10
Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42
McLean 63, Centreville 61 OT
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23
Sullivan East, TN 83, Eastside 30
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13
Tuscarora 45, Broad Run 32
Woodgrove 67, Briar Woods 31
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brentsville 60, Warren County 46
Briar Woods 58, Woodgrove 38
Broad Run 63, Tuscarora 47
Caroline 61, King George 44
Centreville 64, McLean 25
Chantilly 66, West Potomac 64
Central-Wise 58, Lee High 54
Courtland 64, Spotsylvania 33
Dominion 76, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
Eastside 59, Twin Springs 48
Fluvanna 75, Louisa 53
J.I. Burton 63, Rye Cove 54
Loudoun County 73, Lightridge 30
Loudoun Valley 50, Independence 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Norfolk Christian School 65
Seton 53, NOVA Flight 44
Thomas Walker 68, Castlewood 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central-Wise 44, Lee High 30
Chantilly 49, West Potomac 38 OT
Dominion 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
J.I. Burton 44, Rye Cove 22
Loudoun County 58, Lightridge 16
Loudoun Valley 57, Independence 10
Louisa 70, Fluvanna 42
McLean 63, Centreville 61 OT
Nansemond-Suffolk 55, Norfolk Christian School 23
Sullivan East, TN 83, Eastside 30
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 13
Tuscarora 45, Broad Run 32
Woodgrove 67, Briar Woods 31
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.