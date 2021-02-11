Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Feb. 9, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Tuesday, February 9, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Gateway Christian 17
Broadwater Academy 60, StoneBridge School 59
Catholic High School of Va Beach 73, Carmel 64
Episcopal 70, Gonzaga College, D.C. 64
Grove Avenue Baptist 57, Salem Christian 52
Hampton Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 43
Highland-Warrenton 89, Life Christian 63
Miller School 63, Church Hill Academy 37
Rural Retreat 78, Council 57
Rye Cove 102, Chilhowie 98, OT
Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, Grace Christian 52
VACA State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 31
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Altavista 64, Franklin 30
Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 49
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Grundy 72, Northwood 50
Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
King William 78, Bruton 41
Poquoson 49, Windsor 30
Region B=
Semifinal=
East Rockingham 76, Buffalo Gap 45
Staunton 67, Page County 41
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Gate City 82, Tazewell 42
Graham 94, Lee High 56
Ridgeview 74, Marion 63
Union 86, Richlands 33
Class 3=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Independence 73, Manassas Park 37
Skyline 73, James Monroe 63
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36
Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37
Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46
Northside 68, William Byrd 36
Class 4=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Courtland 64, Monacan 58
Eastern View 57, Hanover 49
Region C=
Semifinal=
John Handley 55, Dominion 37
Loudoun County 68, Culpeper 22
Class 5=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Lloyd Bird def. Atlee, forfeit
Manchester 59, Midlothian 48
Region C=
Semifinal=
Potomac Falls 62, Briar Woods 55
Stone Bridge 72, Riverside 55
Region D=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Ashland 70, Brooke Point 45
William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Landstown 65, Kellam 51
Thomas Dale 39, James River-Midlothian 37
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Hayfield 75, Falls Church 38
Lake Braddock 76, Edison 72
South County 70, West Springfield 54
W.T. Woodson 61, Annandale 48
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Centreville 77, Washington-Lee 51
James Madison 45, McLean 31
South Lakes 71, Langley 50
Yorktown 64, Wakefield 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miller School 71, Christchurch 19
Paul VI Catholic High School 68, St. John the Baptist 66
Portsmouth Christian 49, Hampton Christian 35
StoneBridge School 34, Broadwater Academy 24
Sullivan Central, Tenn. 60, County Christian 38
VHSL=
Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Mathews 76, Northumberland 11
Region C=
Semifinal=
George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Narrows 17
Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43
Honaker 72, Eastside 51
Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Amelia County 57, Poquoson 55, 2OT
King William 90, Windsor 4
Region B=
Semifinal=
Luray 55, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 28
Staunton 51, Page County 43
Class 3=
Region B=
Semifinal=
George Mason 44, Brentsville 16
James Monroe 58, Independence 34
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Carroll County 80, Magna Vista 23
Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25
Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43
Northside 28, William Byrd 25
Class 4=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Louisa 74, Patrick Henry-Ashland 47
Monacan 64, King George 58
Region C=
Semifinal=
Loudoun Valley 62, Kettle Run 20
Tuscarora 34, Fauquier 22
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Gloucester 49, Frank Cox 47
Kempsville 35, Bayside 26
Region B=
Semifinal=
Lloyd Bird 50, Meadowbrook 30
Midlothian 56, Matoaca 50
Region C=
Semifinal=
Potomac Falls 38, Woodgrove 36
Stone Bridge 50, Briar Woods 48, 2OT
Region D=
Semifinal=
North Stafford 54, Stafford 30
Patrick Henry-Ashland 64, William Fleming 27
Class 6=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Cosby 62, James River-Midlothian 49
Kellam 55, Tallwood 22
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 51, Hayfield 39
James Robinson 57, Falls Church 32
West Potomac 74, Lake Braddock 38
West Springfield 54, W.T. Woodson 33
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Chantilly 55, McLean 30
Herndon 45, George Marshall 43, OT
Langley 57, Centreville 27
South Lakes 44, Yorktown 29
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
