Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Jan. 12, 2021

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 11,234
-
- 489
-
- 83
Here are Scores from Tuesday, January 12, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 56, John Battle 34
Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 65
Annandale 71, West Potomac 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 90, TEACH Homeschool 33
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Briar Woods 53, Freedom-South Riding 48
Broadwater Academy 65, Denbigh Baptist 16
Catholic High School of Va. Beach 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Chantilly 71, Oakton 54
Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna 57
Chilhowie 70, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59
Church Hill Academy 56, Life Christian 53
Clarke County 63, Madison County 39
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
Fort Defiance 50, Riverheads 47
Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 31
George Mason 55, Manassas Park 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Grayson County 49
Goochland 49, Amelia County 39
Graham 74, Richlands 61
Hayfield 66, Centreville 48
Heritage-Lynchburg 67, Brookville 49
Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 58 (OT)
Lloyd Bird 98, Clover Hill 63
Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 62
Mathews 57, West Point 55
Monacan 61, Cosby 51
Nelson County 56, Altavista 55 (2OT)
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 65
Northwood 86, Rural Retreat 57
Oak Hill Academy 56, Bishop Walsh, Md. 39
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44
Radford 74, Giles 32
Riverside 58, Potomac Falls 31
Roanoke Catholic 69, New Covenant 46
Rock Ridge 60, Stone Bridge 59
Rye Cove 60, Eastside 52
Skyline 88, Brentsville 63
Spotswood 47, Broadway 31
Tazewell 62, Virginia High 53
Temple Christian 58, Westover Christian 55
Twin Springs 58, Castlewood 25
Veritas Collegiate Academy 72, Summit Christian Academy 44
William Monroe 64, Warren County 50
Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.
Carver Academy vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Craig County vs. Narrows, ppd.
George Marshall vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Lebanon vs. Marion, ppd.
Meadowbrook vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.
Prince George vs. Matoaca, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ccd.
Staunton River vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.
Westfield vs. James Madison, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 57, John Battle 23
Catholic High School of Va Beach 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 36
Chantilly 72, Oakton 22
Charlottesville 49, Fluvanna 47
Cosby 52, Manchester 33
Eastside 56, Castlewood 2
Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34
Gate City 52, Lee High 51
George Marshall 54, Falls Church 40
George Mason 60, Manassas Park 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 23
Goochland 50, Amelia County 40
Greenbrier Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 25
James Madison 54, Westfield 43
Lloyd Bird 55, Clover Hill 40
Marion 61, Lebanon 52
Mathews 39, West Point 37
Matoaca 66, Prince George 31
Midlothian 69, Powhatan 59
Monacan 57, James River-Midlothian 33
Poquoson 43, Tabb 30
Richlands 58, Graham 44
Riverside 44, Potomac Falls 33
Rustburg 37, Liberty Christian 35
Southampton Academy 92, Amelia Academy 29
Southwest Virginia Home School 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 54
Spotswood 64, Broadway 46
Stone Bridge 47, Rock Ridge 9
TJ-Alexandria 54, John Lewis High School 48
Thomas Walker 51, J.I. Burton 22
Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 23
Twin Springs 56, Castlewood 2
Virginia High 76, Tazewell 33
Wakefield 60, Justice High School 39
William Monroe 72, Warren County 22
Wilson Memorial 50, Buffalo Gap 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Colonial Heights vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Craig County vs. Narrows, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Covington, ppd.
Forest Park vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Galax, ppd.
Honaker vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ccd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Northwood, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Hopewell, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Staunton River, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 56, John Battle 34
Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 65
Annandale 71, West Potomac 60
Atlantic Shores Christian 90, TEACH Homeschool 33
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Briar Woods 53, Freedom-South Riding 48
Broadwater Academy 65, Denbigh Baptist 16
Catholic High School of Va. Beach 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41
Chantilly 71, Oakton 54
Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna 57
Chilhowie 70, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59
Church Hill Academy 56, Life Christian 53
Clarke County 63, Madison County 39
Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41
Fort Defiance 50, Riverheads 47
Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 31
George Mason 55, Manassas Park 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Grayson County 49
Goochland 49, Amelia County 39
Graham 74, Richlands 61
Hayfield 66, Centreville 48
Heritage-Lynchburg 67, Brookville 49
Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 58 (OT)
Lloyd Bird 98, Clover Hill 63
Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 62
Mathews 57, West Point 55
Monacan 61, Cosby 51
Nelson County 56, Altavista 55 (2OT)
Norfolk Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 65
Northwood 86, Rural Retreat 57
Oak Hill Academy 56, Bishop Walsh, Md. 39
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44
Radford 74, Giles 32
Riverside 58, Potomac Falls 31
Roanoke Catholic 69, New Covenant 46
Rock Ridge 60, Stone Bridge 59
Rye Cove 60, Eastside 52
Skyline 88, Brentsville 63
Spotswood 47, Broadway 31
Tazewell 62, Virginia High 53
Temple Christian 58, Westover Christian 55
Twin Springs 58, Castlewood 25
Veritas Collegiate Academy 72, Summit Christian Academy 44
William Monroe 64, Warren County 50
Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. Jefferson Forest, ccd.
Carver Academy vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
Craig County vs. Narrows, ppd.
George Marshall vs. Falls Church, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Lebanon vs. Marion, ppd.
Meadowbrook vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.
Prince George vs. Matoaca, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Broadway, ccd.
Staunton River vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ppd.
Westfield vs. James Madison, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 57, John Battle 23
Catholic High School of Va Beach 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 36
Chantilly 72, Oakton 22
Charlottesville 49, Fluvanna 47
Cosby 52, Manchester 33
Eastside 56, Castlewood 2
Fort Defiance 52, Riverheads 34
Gate City 52, Lee High 51
George Marshall 54, Falls Church 40
George Mason 60, Manassas Park 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 23
Goochland 50, Amelia County 40
Greenbrier Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 25
James Madison 54, Westfield 43
Lloyd Bird 55, Clover Hill 40
Marion 61, Lebanon 52
Mathews 39, West Point 37
Matoaca 66, Prince George 31
Midlothian 69, Powhatan 59
Monacan 57, James River-Midlothian 33
Poquoson 43, Tabb 30
Richlands 58, Graham 44
Riverside 44, Potomac Falls 33
Rustburg 37, Liberty Christian 35
Southampton Academy 92, Amelia Academy 29
Southwest Virginia Home School 62, Roanoke Valley Christian 54
Spotswood 64, Broadway 46
Stone Bridge 47, Rock Ridge 9
TJ-Alexandria 54, John Lewis High School 48
Thomas Walker 51, J.I. Burton 22
Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 23
Twin Springs 56, Castlewood 2
Virginia High 76, Tazewell 33
Wakefield 60, Justice High School 39
William Monroe 72, Warren County 22
Wilson Memorial 50, Buffalo Gap 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Tunstall, ppd. to Jan 14th.
Colonial Heights vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Craig County vs. Narrows, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Covington, ppd.
Forest Park vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Galax, ppd.
Honaker vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ccd.
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Northwood, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Hopewell, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Staunton River, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.