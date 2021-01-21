Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Jan. 19, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Tuesday, January 19, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 65, Gate City 51
Altavista 76, William Campbell 55
Amherst County 68, Brookville 63
Brentsville 61, George Mason 58, 2OT
Broadwater Academy 63, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Brooke Point 58, Mountain View 33
C.D. Hylton 56, Freedom-Woodbridge 34
Cape Henry Collegiate 71, Steward School 52
Caroline 73, King George 59
Centreville 78, Chantilly 48
Charlottesville 74, Monticello 26
Christian Heritage Academy 58, Westover Christian 53
Colonial Forge 54, Stafford 52
Colonial Heights 44, Matoaca 42
Courtland 70, Spotsylvania 41
Culpeper 70, Fauquier 54
East Rockingham 76, Fishburne Military 53
Eastern Mennonite 88, Roanoke Catholic 43
Eastern View 76, James Monroe 46
Forest Park 51, Gar-Field 50
Fort Chiswell 63, Bland County 54
Franklin 50, Carver Academy 46
Graham 86, Marion 50
Green Run 79, Tallwood 35
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54
Hampton Christian 57, StoneBridge School 49
Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Rustburg 42
Holston 63, Chilhowie 53
Hurley 39, Council 29
Independence 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 66
J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50
James Madison 48, Oakton 42
John Champe 84, Battlefield 53
John Handley 58, Liberty-Bealeton 43
Kellam 68, First Colonial 48
Liberty Christian 65, E.C. Glass 61
Manassas Park 60, William Monroe 48
Manchester 75, Monacan 45
Mathews 62, King William 49
Nelson County 34, Appomattox 32
Northside 61, Cave Spring 54
Orange County 68, Madison County 66
Peninsula Catholic 78, Norfolk Christian School 58
Petersburg 70, Meadowbrook 50
Princess Anne 61, Kempsville 54
R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 60
Ridgeview 69, Central - Wise 27
Ridgeview Christian 69, Regents 27
Riverbend 79, North Stafford 21
Riverheads 55, Stuarts Draft 42
Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 36
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 58, Faith Christian-Roanoke 21
Stone Bridge 56, Potomac Falls 53
Tazewell 74, Richlands 67
Tuscarora 62, Loudoun Valley 48
Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 54
Union 74, Lee High 28
Unity Reed High School 57, Osbourn Park 48
Warren County 44, Woodstock Central 42
Washington-Liberty 57, Herndon 40
West Point 51, Goochland 37
Western Albemarle 56, Albemarle 52
William Fleming 50, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42
Wilson Memorial 61, Fort Defiance 60
Yorktown 65, McLean 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Covington vs. Narrows, ppd.
Fluvanna vs. Louisa, ppd.
Galax vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.
John Lewis High School vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Edison, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Patriot vs. Osbourn, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.
West Potomac vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amherst County 39, Brookville 24
Broadwater Academy 52, Atlantic Shores Christian 16
Brooke Point 44, Mountain View 42
Carroll County 93, Giles 21
Catholic High School of Va Beach 86, Portsmouth Christian 27
Chantilly 51, Centreville 29
Charlottesville 52, Monticello 42
Edison 50, Justice High School 17
Fauquier 36, Culpeper 22
Fort Chiswell 38, Bland County 32
Gate City 57, Abingdon 52
George Mason 53, Brentsville 17
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Galax 27
Grafton 72, Bruton 15
Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34
Independence 38, Heritage-Leesburg 35 (OT)
James Madison 52, Oakton 35
James Monroe 47, Eastern View 43
James River-Midlothian 54, Clover Hill 20
James Robinson 53, Lake Braddock 44
John Champe 54, Battlefield 34
John Paul the Great 57, Seton 56
Lord Botetourt 79, Parry McCluer 28
Loudoun Valley 55, Tuscarora 36
Louisa 76, Fluvanna 56
Marion 71, Graham 49
Matoaca 88, Colonial Heights 14
Meadowbrook 65, Petersburg 38
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 26
New Covenant 47, Eastern Mennonite 30
Norfolk Christian School 46, Greenbrier Christian 35
North Stafford 50, Riverbend 43
Osbourn Park 27, Unity Reed 21
Page County 70, Rappahannock County 37
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 44
Patriot 82, Osbourn 20
Potomac 56, Woodbridge 50
Powhatan 41, Lloyd Bird 39
Princess Anne 89, Kempsville 36
Richlands 56, Tazewell 33
Ridgeview 34, Central - Wise 30
Riverheads 72, Stuarts Draft 44
Salem 39, Landstown 36
St. John Paul the Great 57, Seton School 56
Stafford 64, Colonial Forge 33
Steward School 59, Cape Henry Collegiate 22
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 27
StoneBridge School 40, Hampton Christian 22
Tallwood 50, Green Run 18
Union 62, Lee High 19
Unity Reed High Schoo 27, Osbourn Park 21
Wakefield 49, John Lewis High School 33
Warren County 57, Woodstock Central 50
West Point 40, Franklin 13
Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 38
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 17
Wilson Memorial 62, Fort Defiance 47
York 35, Poquoson 25
Yorktown 47, McLean 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Narrows, ppd.
Craig County vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd.
Grayson County vs. Auburn, ppd.
Holston vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
