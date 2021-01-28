Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Tues. Jan. 26, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Tuesday, January 26, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 84, Orange County 49
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Hampton Christian 42
Bethel Christian School 52, Tabernacle Baptist 46
Briar Woods 69, Potomac Falls 58
Broadwater Academy 55, Greenbrier Christian 41
Chilhowie 93, Northwood 67
Christian Heritage Academy 47, Faith Baptist 46
Dominion 50, Park View-Sterling 11
Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 58, OT
Fauquier 47, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Fluvanna 66, Monticello 61
Fort Defiance 68, Buffalo Gap 51
Galax 66, Giles 54
Graham 71, Virginia High 46
Heritage-Lynchburg 73, Amherst County 41
Holston 61, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56
Honaker 67, Council 33
J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42
Lake Braddock 89, Fairfax 56
Liberty Christian 80, Altavista 64
Manassas Park 61, Warren County 59 (OT)
Massaponax 44, Mountain View 30
Miller School 55, Eastern Mennonite 23
Peninsula Catholic 57, Benedictine 53
Petersburg 68, Matoaca 37
Radford 78, Pulaski County 54
Richlands 56, Marion 50
Riverheads 40, Staunton 39
Rock Ridge 59, Freedom (South Riding) 48
Seton School 78, Trinity Christian School 36
Smithfield 55, Franklin 31
South County 72, James Robinson 45
South Lakes 94, McLean 59
Strasburg 61, Luray 18
Stuarts Draft 60, Wilson Memorial 52
Thomas Dale 76, Colonial Heights 32
Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51
Union 71, John Battle 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 59, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52
Victory Christian Academy 57, Great Hope Baptist 41
Virginia Academy 56, Carmel 55
W.T. Woodson 59, West Springfield 50
Woodstock Central 51, Brentsville 43
Yorktown 81, Herndon 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgeview vs. Lee High, ppd.
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Westover Christian, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 54, Orange County 22
Amherst County 58, Heritage-Lynchburg 16
Bethel Christian School 59, Tabernacle Baptist 18
Brentsville 40, Woodstock Central 28
Carroll County 55, Lord Botetourt 35
Christ Chapel Academy 51, Immanuel Christian, Pa. 25
Dominion 45, Park View-Sterling 43
E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 46
Fauquier 65, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Fort Defiance 64, Buffalo Gap 44
Giles 54, Galax 35
Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 34
Holston 48, Northwood 32
Hopewell 49, Prince George 36
J.I. Burton 52, Castlewood 10
James Monroe 51, Courtland 44
James Robinson 56, South County 53
Lake Braddock 38, Fairfax 23
Langley 49, Washington-Lee 18
Liberty Christian 41, Altavista 21
Lloyd Bird 34, James River-Midlothian 26
Louisa 50, Charlottesville 44
Madison County 43, William Monroe 38
Manchester 48, Midlothian 47
Meadowbrook 73, Dinwiddie 13
Monacan 65, Clover Hill 25
Monticello 51, Fluvanna 49
Portsmouth Christian 35, Denbigh Baptist 22
Potomac Falls 33, Briar Woods 29
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26
Ridgeview Christian 58, Temple Christian 41
Riverheads 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50
Rural Retreat 54, Chilhowie 41
South Lakes 49, McLean 38
Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 43, Strasburg 34
TPLS Christian 64, St. Gertrude 57
Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51
Trinity Christian School 49, Seton School 39
Twin Springs 53, Rye Cove 40
Twin Valley 55, Hurley 32
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
Warren County 71, Manassas Park 35
West Potomac 93, Annandale 7
West Springfield 48, W.T. Woodson 20
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 48
Wilson Memorial 77, Stuarts Draft 36
Woodgrove 64, Riverside 34
Yorktown 51, Herndon 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
