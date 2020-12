Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Dec. 23, 2020

Here are Scores from Wednesday, December 23, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Annandale 55, Justice High School 46Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Steward School 54Edison 58, Falls Church 54Fairfax 67, John Lewis High School 42Floyd County 90, Giles 63Lake Braddock 92, Madison 75Massaponax 61, Spotsylvania 29Mathews 72, Charles City County High School 43McLean 49, Westfield 47Rappahannock County 43, Strasburg 41Ridgeview 73, Central - Wise 37Riverside 61, Woodgrove 32Skyline 58, William Monroe 54South County 56, West Potomac 41Tennessee High (TN) 75, Eastside 56Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45Union 64, Gate City 36Wakefield 63, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria 37POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Abingdon vs. Ridgeview, ppd. to Jan 11th.Amherst County vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd.Blacksburg vs. Auburn, ppd.Brentsville vs. William Monroe, ppd.Covington vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.Craig County vs. Narrows, ccd.East Rockingham vs. Clarke County, ccd.Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.James River-Midlothian vs. Alleghany, ccd.King William vs. Mathews, ccd.Liberty Christian vs. Jefferson Forest, ppd.Liberty-Bedford vs. Brookville, ppd.Millbrook vs. Fauquier, ccd.Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.W.T. Woodson vs. Centreville, ccd.Western Albemarle vs. Spotswood, ccd.Wilson Memorial vs. Turner Ashby, ccd.Annandale 40, Justice High School 34Central - Wise 58, Ridgeview 40Chantilly 49, Langley 39Fairfax 53, John Lewis High School 34Floyd County 64, Giles 19Gate City 54, Union 40Massaponax 57, Spotsylvania 51McLean 53, Westfield 40Narrows 57, Graham 50Steward School 45, Cape Henry Collegiate 13Strasburg 52, Rappahannock County 27Tuscarora 35, Dominion 30West Potomac 70, South County 22William Monroe 61, Skyline 43Woodgrove 49, Riverside 46POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Brookville vs. Liberty-Bedford, ppd.Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.Clarke County vs. East Rockingham, ccd.Fauquier vs. Millbrook, ccd.Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ppd.Highland-Monterey vs. Bath County, ppd.Jefferson Forest vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.Radford vs. Blacksburg, ppd.Riverbend vs. Brooke Point, ppd. to Jan 2nd.Sherando vs. Liberty-Bealeton, ccd.Spotswood vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.Turner Ashby vs. Wilson Memorial, ccd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com