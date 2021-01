Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Dec. 30, 2020

Here are Scores from Wednesday, December 30, 2020 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...Annandale 96, James Robinson 74Broad Run 61, Dominion 58C.D. Hylton 65, Freedom (W) 64Cape Henry Collegiate 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 44Courtland 62, Massaponax 58Edison 49, Justice 41Fairfax Christian 83, Osbourn Park 60Forest Park 55, Gar-Field 48Hayfield 70, Westfield 61Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Tuscarora 68Independence 74, Lightridge 27James Madison 79, Yorktown 58John Champe 68, Freedom (South Riding) 39Justice High School 49, Edison 41Lake Braddock 106, Mount Vernon 77Loudoun County 57, Loudoun Valley 41Narrows 49, Giles 32Norfolk Collegiate 89, Veritas Collegiate Academy 80Patriot 69, Colgan 26Potomac 79, Woodbridge 59Pulaski County 53, Floyd County 51Ridgeview 66, Twin Valley 29Rock Ridge 47, Riverside 44South Lakes 78, Oakton 43Stone Bridge 58, Potomac Falls 47Tazewell 74, Richlands 73Wakefield 72, John Lewis High School 43West Springfield 56, Falls Church 52Woodstock Central 44, Warren County 36POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Buffalo Gap vs. Altavista, ppd.Carroll County vs. Grayson County, ppd.Fort Defiance vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.Goochland vs. Staunton River, ppd.Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.Parry McCluer vs. Bath County, ppd.Petersburg vs. Dinwiddie, ccd.Broad Run 52, Dominion 43Colgan 67, Patriot 49Eastside 73, Twin Springs 39Edison 58, Justice High School 26Giles 47, Narrows 41Independence 43, Lightridge 20James Madison 63, Yorktown 24James Robinson 50, Annandale 14John Champe 49, Freedom (South Riding) 19John Lewis 34, Wakefield 31Loudoun Valley 66, Loudoun County 31Massaponax 55, Courtland 16Mount Vernon 54, Lake Braddock 52Oakton 35, South Lakes 24Richlands 61, Tazewell 41Sherando 48, Moorefield, W.Va. 26Stone Bridge 49, Potomac Falls 46Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 23Virginia High 55, Lebanon 23West Springfield 49, Falls Church 43Westfield 48, Hayfield 25POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Bath County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.Graham vs. Marion, ppd.Highland-Monterey vs. Craig County, ppd.James River-Buchanan vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.Rockbridge County vs. Fort Defiance, ppd.Staunton River vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com