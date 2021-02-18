Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Feb. 17, 2021

Here are Scores from Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in the State Semis as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...

*** Follow Postseason Results with our VHSL Playoff Brackets Master Link Here ***


BOYS BASKETBALL
VHSL=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Altavista 58, Mathews 56
Parry McCluer 51, J.I. Burton 46

Class 2=
Semifinal=
East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Class 3=
Semifinal=
Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55
Hopewell 71, Independence 44

Class 4=
Semifinal=
John Handley 52, Halifax County 49, OT
Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49

Class 5=
Semifinal=
Green Run 64, Lloyd Bird 50
Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66

Class 6=
Semifinal=
Centreville 64, Hayfield 55
Potomac 79, Landstown 73


GIRLS BASKETBALL
VHSL=
Class 1=
Semifinal=
Riverheads 60, Mathews 39

Class 2=
Semifinal=
Gate City 55, Glenvar 38
Luray 82, King William 23

Class 3=
Semifinal=
George Mason 73, New Kent 29
Spotswood 52, Carroll County 45

Class 4=
Semifinal=
Louisa 48, Grafton 26
Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39

Class 5=
Semifinal=
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37
Princess Anne 71, Lloyd Bird 30

Class 6=
Semifinal=
James Madison 54, West Potomac 48
Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42


... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
 
