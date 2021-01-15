Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Jan. 13, 2021

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 11,235
-
- 489
-
- 83
Here are Scores from Wednesday, January 13, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altavista 51, Appomattox 34
Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 47
Courtland 65, Caroline 46
Dominion 53, Broad Run 43
East Rockingham 73, Turner Ashby 62
Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 48
Eastside 58, Castlewood 32
Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 54
Floyd County 61, Giles 25
Franklin 59, Amelia County 43
George Mason 58, Warren County 41
George Wythe-Wytheville 73, Rural Retreat 42
Grafton 48, Tabb 40
Grundy 69, Hurley 36
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun Valley 67, OT
J.I. Burton 71, Holston 45
James Monroe 55, Chancellor 48
John Handley 90, Culpeper 49
Langley 59, Herndon 58
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 24
Midlothian 79, Powhatan 62
Nelson County 47, William Campbell 41
Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 59
Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Virginia Academy 57
Poquoson 59, Bruton 28
Pulaski County 74, Christiansburg 50
Rye Cove 50, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
South County 68, Fairfax 34
Tuscarora 67, Lightridge 30
Union 69, Ridgeview 40
W.T. Woodson 64, James Robinson 30
Washington-Liberty 43, McLean 38
Woodbridge 85, Gar-Field 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlee vs. Hanover, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Bayside vs. Kellam, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Bruton vs. Lafayette, ccd.
Carroll County vs. Glenvar, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Orange County, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Culpeper vs. William Monroe, ccd
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Hanover vs. First Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
John Champe vs. Osbourn, ppd.
Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Monacan vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Northwood vs. Grundy, ccd.
Salem vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appomattox 36, Altavista 33
Battlefield 46, Unity Reed High School 40
Chancellor 52, James Monroe 39
Eastern View 54, Spotsylvania 38
Fauquier 39, Kettle Run 25
Floyd County 64, Giles 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Rural Retreat 31
Grundy 71, Hurley 20
Herndon 43, Langley 33
John Handley 42, Culpeper 41
Lake Braddock 42, West Springfield 30
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 25
Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 19
Marion 64, Graham 21
McLean 76, Washington-Liberty 48
Patriot 44, Osbourn Park 36
Ridgeview 52, Union 42
South County 30, Fairfax 25
South Lakes 56, Yorktown 28
West Springfield 42, Lake Braddock 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Bland County, ppd.
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Bayside vs. Kellam, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Blacksburg vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Caroline vs. Courtland, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Honaker, ppd.
Clarke County vs. Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Dominion vs. Broad Run, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ccd.
Grundy vs. Northwood, ccd.
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Hanover vs. Atlee, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Osbourn vs. John Champe, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Salem, ppd.
Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Altavista 51, Appomattox 34
Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 47
Courtland 65, Caroline 46
Dominion 53, Broad Run 43
East Rockingham 73, Turner Ashby 62
Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 48
Eastside 58, Castlewood 32
Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 54
Floyd County 61, Giles 25
Franklin 59, Amelia County 43
George Mason 58, Warren County 41
George Wythe-Wytheville 73, Rural Retreat 42
Grafton 48, Tabb 40
Grundy 69, Hurley 36
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun Valley 67, OT
J.I. Burton 71, Holston 45
James Monroe 55, Chancellor 48
John Handley 90, Culpeper 49
Langley 59, Herndon 58
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 24
Midlothian 79, Powhatan 62
Nelson County 47, William Campbell 41
Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 59
Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Virginia Academy 57
Poquoson 59, Bruton 28
Pulaski County 74, Christiansburg 50
Rye Cove 50, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
South County 68, Fairfax 34
Tuscarora 67, Lightridge 30
Union 69, Ridgeview 40
W.T. Woodson 64, James Robinson 30
Washington-Liberty 43, McLean 38
Woodbridge 85, Gar-Field 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlee vs. Hanover, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Bayside vs. Kellam, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Bruton vs. Lafayette, ccd.
Carroll County vs. Glenvar, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Orange County, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Culpeper vs. William Monroe, ccd
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Hanover vs. First Christian, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
John Champe vs. Osbourn, ppd.
Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Monacan vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Northwood vs. Grundy, ccd.
Salem vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appomattox 36, Altavista 33
Battlefield 46, Unity Reed High School 40
Chancellor 52, James Monroe 39
Eastern View 54, Spotsylvania 38
Fauquier 39, Kettle Run 25
Floyd County 64, Giles 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Rural Retreat 31
Grundy 71, Hurley 20
Herndon 43, Langley 33
John Handley 42, Culpeper 41
Lake Braddock 42, West Springfield 30
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 25
Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 19
Marion 64, Graham 21
McLean 76, Washington-Liberty 48
Patriot 44, Osbourn Park 36
Ridgeview 52, Union 42
South County 30, Fairfax 25
South Lakes 56, Yorktown 28
West Springfield 42, Lake Braddock 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Bland County, ppd.
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Bayside vs. Kellam, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Blacksburg vs. Hidden Valley, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Caroline vs. Courtland, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Honaker, ppd.
Clarke County vs. Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Dominion vs. Broad Run, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Carroll County, ccd.
Grundy vs. Northwood, ccd.
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Hanover vs. Atlee, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Osbourn vs. John Champe, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Salem, ppd.
Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.