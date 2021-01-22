Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Jan. 20, 2021

matthew328826
Here are Scores from Wednesday, January 20, 2021 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 70, Monticello 37
Brooke Point 60, Colonial Forge 49
Caroline 86, King William 85
Cave Spring 79, William Byrd 64
Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60
Courtland 57, James Monroe 50
Fort Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63
Hanover 51, Mechanicsville High School 47
John Handley 73, Fauquier 38
Kettle Run 42, Liberty-Bedford 37
Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58, 3OT
Lloyd Bird 84, Powhatan 55
Madison County 42, Rappahannock County 40
Miller School 78, Fishburne Military 26
Northside 69, Glenvar 52
Northwood 67, Marion 61
Page County 66, Clarke County 46
Petersburg 55, Matoaca 38
Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Atlee 34
Potomac 76, C.D. Hylton 49
Potomac Falls 55, Rock Ridge 43
Radford 84, Lord Botetourt 55
Riverbend 66, Mountain View 22
Skyline 67, George Mason 48
South County 87, W.T. Woodson 52
South Lakes 64, Langley 39
Stafford 50, Massaponax 38
Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60
Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64
West Springfield 50, Fairfax 42
Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44
William Campbell 46, Nelson County 42
Woodgrove 52, Freedom (PW) 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Appomattox Regional GS vs. Goochland, ccd.
Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.
Cosby vs. Midlothian, ccd.
Dinwiddie vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Forest Park vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.
George Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Hopewell vs. Prince George, ccd.
Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.
Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 46, Monticello 35
Brooke Point 49, Colonial Forge 40
Carroll County 60, Galax 9
Catholic High School of Va Beach 90, Greenbrier Christian 29
Cave Spring 49, William Byrd 38
Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 56
Fort Chiswell 38, Bland County 32
George Mason 44, Skyline 22
George Marshall 52, TJ-Alexandria 17
Glenvar 78, Northside 44
Hanover 65, Mechanicsville High School 22
Lord Botetourt 69, Giles 26
Madison County 46, Rappahannock County 38
Massaponax 75, Stafford 58
Matoaca 47, Petersburg 29
Osbourn 30, Manassas Park 25
Page County 50, Clarke County 31
Park View-Sterling 32, Lightridge 21
Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Virginia Academy 53
Riverbend 46, Mountain View 25
South Lakes 35, Langley 32
Steward School 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 30
Stone Bridge 54, Riverside 39
Virginia High 71, Lebanon 34
W.T. Woodson 44, South County 29
West Springfield 45, Fairfax 22
Western Albemarle 51, Orange County 32
Westfield 31, Oakton 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Appomattox Regional GS vs. Goochland, ccd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Honaker vs. Chilhowie, ppd.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
Monacan vs. Manchester, ppd.
Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.
... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, please feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
