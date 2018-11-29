Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Nov. 28, 2018

Here are Scores from Wednesday, November 28, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball... BOYS BASKETBALL: Alleghany 69, Covington 40 Bassett 56, Rockingham County, N.C. 55 Battlefield 61, Potomac 55 Booker T. Washington 67, Norview 63 Brunswick 57, Windsor 27 Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 57 Cape Henry Collegiate 86, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57 Colonial Heights 67, Carver Academy 57 Floyd County 65, Patrick County 50 Fort Chiswell 89, Tazewell 74 George Marshall 67, Mount Vernon 42 GW-Danville 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 65 Grafton 58, Warhill 23 Grassfield 95, Perquimans, N.C. 30 Halifax County 60, Dan River 51 Hayfield 81, Osbourn Park 53 J.R. Tucker 48, Benedictine 46 James Madison 60, Herndon 29 Jamestown 70, Poquoson 56 Lake Braddock 78, Blue Ridge 77, OT Lynnhaven 51, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45 Martinsville 39, Liberty-Bedford 28 Massaponax 60, Mountain View 39 Maury 83, Granby 76 Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 23 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, E.C. Glass 55 Potomac School 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33 Prince George 67, Atlee 49 Rockbridge County 57, Nelson County 45 St. Christopher's 53, Christchurch 42 Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48 Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57, Colgan 49 Stuarts Draft 85, Monticello 63 Trinity Episcopal 84, St. John Paul the Great 65 Twin Springs 27, Council 24 Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 50 West Point 64, Chincoteague 41 Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic= Lebanon 44, Castlewood 26 Virginia High 54, Holston 48 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. Grayson County vs. Narrows, ppd. Lee High vs. Middlesboro, Ky., ppd. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Battlefield 46, Potomac 44 Brunswick 56, Windsor 42 Buffalo Gap 53, Harrisonburg 39 Carroll County 41, Pulaski County 26 Chatham 51, GW-Danville 48 Colonial Heights 66, King & Queen 24 Flint Hill 67, St. Catherine's 23 Goochland 34, Douglas Freeman 17 Grassfield 41, Perquimans, N.C. 37 Halifax County 58, Dan River 43 Highland Springs 64, Meadowbrook 31 James Madison 59, Herndon 35 John Champe 56, Skyline 46 Ocean Lakes 47, Hampton 43 Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 23 Osbourn Park 65, Liberty-Bealeton 13 Park View-South Hill 68, Sussex Central 49 Patrick County 64, Hidden Valley 44 Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 50 Pocomoke, Md. 39, Arcadia 28 Rappahannock 65, Charles City 18 Roanoke Catholic 47, Bath County 44 Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 13 St. Gertrude 67, Veritas 35 Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Colgan 27 Stuarts Draft 42, Monticello 35 Surry County 62, Appomattox Regional 15 Tazewell 49, Fort Chiswell 44 Trinity Episcopal 60, Highland-Warrenton 49 Twin Springs 45, Council 41 Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 48 West Point 43, Chincoteague 21 Woodrow Wilson 51, Churchland 35 Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic= Eastside 54, Holston 32 Virginia High 53, Castlewood 12 Little General Invitational= Mountain Mission 40, Mount View, W.Va. 34 River View, W.Va. 57, Hurley 33 Riverheads Tournament= Riverheads 40, Covington 18 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley, ppd. to Nov 28th. ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.