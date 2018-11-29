Boys & Girls Basketball Scores from Wed. Nov. 28, 2018

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Nov 29, 2018 at 11:56 AM.

    Here are Scores from Wednesday, November 28, 2018 as reported by the Associated Press and various sources for Virginia High School Basketball...


    BOYS BASKETBALL:
    Alleghany 69, Covington 40
    Bassett 56, Rockingham County, N.C. 55
    Battlefield 61, Potomac 55
    Booker T. Washington 67, Norview 63
    Brunswick 57, Windsor 27
    Buffalo Gap 71, Bath County 57
    Cape Henry Collegiate 86, Williamsburg Christian Academy 57
    Colonial Heights 67, Carver Academy 57
    Floyd County 65, Patrick County 50
    Fort Chiswell 89, Tazewell 74
    George Marshall 67, Mount Vernon 42
    GW-Danville 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 65
    Grafton 58, Warhill 23
    Grassfield 95, Perquimans, N.C. 30
    Halifax County 60, Dan River 51
    Hayfield 81, Osbourn Park 53
    J.R. Tucker 48, Benedictine 46
    James Madison 60, Herndon 29
    Jamestown 70, Poquoson 56
    Lake Braddock 78, Blue Ridge 77, OT
    Lynnhaven 51, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45
    Martinsville 39, Liberty-Bedford 28
    Massaponax 60, Mountain View 39
    Maury 83, Granby 76
    Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 23
    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 73, E.C. Glass 55
    Potomac School 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 33
    Prince George 67, Atlee 49
    Rockbridge County 57, Nelson County 45
    St. Christopher's 53, Christchurch 42
    Stafford 51, Brooke Point 48
    Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 47
    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57, Colgan 49
    Stuarts Draft 85, Monticello 63
    Trinity Episcopal 84, St. John Paul the Great 65
    Twin Springs 27, Council 24
    Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 50
    West Point 64, Chincoteague 41

    Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=
    Lebanon 44, Castlewood 26
    Virginia High 54, Holston 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    Galax vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd.
    Grayson County vs. Narrows, ppd.
    Lee High vs. Middlesboro, Ky., ppd.


    GIRLS BASKETBALL:
    Battlefield 46, Potomac 44
    Brunswick 56, Windsor 42
    Buffalo Gap 53, Harrisonburg 39
    Carroll County 41, Pulaski County 26
    Chatham 51, GW-Danville 48
    Colonial Heights 66, King & Queen 24
    Flint Hill 67, St. Catherine's 23
    Goochland 34, Douglas Freeman 17
    Grassfield 41, Perquimans, N.C. 37
    Halifax County 58, Dan River 43
    Highland Springs 64, Meadowbrook 31
    James Madison 59, Herndon 35
    John Champe 56, Skyline 46
    Ocean Lakes 47, Hampton 43
    Osbourn 56, Gar-Field 23
    Osbourn Park 65, Liberty-Bealeton 13
    Park View-South Hill 68, Sussex Central 49
    Patrick County 64, Hidden Valley 44
    Patriot 51, C.D. Hylton 50
    Pocomoke, Md. 39, Arcadia 28
    Rappahannock 65, Charles City 18
    Roanoke Catholic 47, Bath County 44
    Rockingham County, N.C. 51, Bassett 13
    St. Gertrude 67, Veritas 35
    Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Colgan 27
    Stuarts Draft 42, Monticello 35
    Surry County 62, Appomattox Regional 15
    Tazewell 49, Fort Chiswell 44
    Trinity Episcopal 60, Highland-Warrenton 49
    Twin Springs 45, Council 41
    Waynesboro 56, Fluvanna 48
    West Point 43, Chincoteague 21
    Woodrow Wilson 51, Churchland 35

    Ballard Lee Tip-off Classic=
    Eastside 54, Holston 32
    Virginia High 53, Castlewood 12

    Little General Invitational=
    Mountain Mission 40, Mount View, W.Va. 34
    River View, W.Va. 57, Hurley 33

    Riverheads Tournament=
    Riverheads 40, Covington 18

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
    J.I. Burton vs. Twin Valley, ppd. to Nov 28th.


    ... If you see any missing scores or one reported incorrectly, feel free to post and/or e-mail us at hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
     
