Harris was as advertised rushing for 3 touchdowns on the night.
TAPPAHANNOCK- Essex kicked the season off tonight not having a scrimmage and not haven't played since November of 2019. They did show that reloading was in progress as they captured a solid victory over visiting Sussex Central.
The crowd wanted to see if the rushing combination of Dorian Harris and Kameron Johnson was for real and they proved it early and often. Harris first touch of the season went for 40 yards and touchdown.
Sussex Central answered later in the 1st when Tyson Garrett would go 16 yards for a touchdown and he would get the conversion to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead with 3:04 left in the quarter.
Kam Robinson was electric and should have a big year.
The Tigers would make a mistake and kick to Robinson who would break some tackles and scamper 52 yards for the touchdown to give Essex the lead back 14-8 with 2:51 in the first.
Jayden Prosise would break a 62 yard run but would be caught by Harris. That run down would be big as the Tigers wouldn't get it in on that drive as it would end with an interception by Tre' Vaughan Ball.
Robinson would break a 53 yard run but he would be caught also and the Trojan drive would end with a fumble at the Sussex Central 10. Not long later, the Tigers would fumble it right back at their own 22. The Trojans wouldn't leave empty handed this time as Ball would score from 2 yards out to make it 20-8 Essex with 4:45 before the half.
Sussex Central would regain their composure after a good return, Prosise would break loose for a 28 yard touchdown run to make it 20-16 with 3:54 in the 2nd.
Coach Jones had he troops ready.
It was just enough time for Essex as Coach Todd Jones would feed Harris and he would eat up 26 yards to the endzone making it 26-16 with 1:21 before half. Harris would add another touchdown run from 18 yards out in the 3rd to end the scoring.
Essex (1-0) will travel to play Class 4 Jamestown on Friday. Sussex Central (0-1) will have their home opener versus Lancaster.
Sussex Central 8 8 0 0 - 16
Essex 14 12 7 0 - 33
E- Harris 40 yard run (Connor Morris kick)
SC- Garrett 16 yard run (Garrett run)
E- Robinson 52 yard kick return (Morris kick)
E- Ball 2 yard run (pass failed)
SC- Prosise 28 yard run (Garrett run)
E- Harris 26 yard run (Morris kick)
E- Harris 18 yard run (Morris kick)
Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/vawnRWiWcBmZtQDp6
