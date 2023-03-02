Catholic 71 Woodberry Forest 49

wgarlick
Junior Josiah Rickards scored 21 points to help Catholic (Virginia Beach) defeat Woodberry Forest 71-49 to advanced to the VISAA D1 quarterfinals. Rickards also added nine rebounds and five assists.
The Crusaders led 45-37 after three quarters but used a 9-0 run to start the 4th quarter to open up a 54-27 lead. They made six 3-point shots in the final period after making a total of five in the 1st three quarters.
Rickards was one of four Crusaders in double figures. C.J Mcpherson added 14 points Senior Jaiden Cancela came off the bench to score eight of his 13 points in the 4th quarter while junior Brayden Thorne finished with 12 points. Senior Aidan Filippini had only six points but dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds. Kosi Mgbejiofor was held scoreless but had six boards and three blocks.
Woodberry Forest trailed 28-14 but ended the 1st half with a 12-4 run to trailed 32-24 at the break. The Tigers were led by center Jordan Mcconnell who finished with13 points. Both Amir Crawford and Justin Gagnon added 10 points.
Next up for Catholic is the VPL champion St. Anne's-Belfield in the VISAA D1 Semi-finals Friday at Virginia State University.
