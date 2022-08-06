Charles City will have a football team

This came across my twitter feed this morning. For the first time since 2019, Charles City will have a fall athletics program. AD Andre Jones had previously said Friday was the drop-dead date for determining if there would be enough participation, and his tweet indicated the school would have both a football and volleyball team, along with cheerleaders.



He said schedules would be released in the next few days. According to the latest VHSL master schedule, there are 5 football games scheduled so far, 2 with Mathews, and games with Middlesex, Northumberland and King and Queen.