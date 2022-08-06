Charles City will have a football team

This came across my twitter feed this morning. For the first time since 2019, Charles City will have a fall athletics program. AD Andre Jones had previously said Friday was the drop-dead date for determining if there would be enough participation, and his tweet indicated the school would have both a football and volleyball team, along with cheerleaders.

He said schedules would be released in the next few days. According to the latest VHSL master schedule, there are 5 football games scheduled so far, 2 with Mathews, and games with Middlesex, Northumberland and King and Queen.
 
Congratulations to Andre. Nobody cares more about those kids in Charles City than he does. And nobody works harder and gives more of their time to try to improve the situation than he does.

As the kids step up, the community needs to do the same.
 
