Blog Class 3 Final - Hopewell(14-0) v. Lord Botetourt(14-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:22 AM.

Post New Thread
Page 1 of 3
  1. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Good Morning from beautiful Williams Stadium here at Liberty for today's Class 3 Final between two undefeated teams in Hopewell and Lord Botetourt.

    Lord Botetourt out of Dalesville, VA known as the Cavaliers and coached by Jamie Harless. Lord Botetourt previously reached the Class 3 Final in 2015 but came up empty in the win column.

    Lord Botetourt averages 32 points a game while giving up 13. The closest they came to defeat was a 1-point win over Franklin County in the 8th game of the regular season.

    Meanwhile Hopewell out of Hopewell, VA known as the Blue Devils and coached by Ricky Irby come into this game looking for their second state title in 3 years.

    The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents an average of 42-12 but came close to defeat last week against Goochland in the State Semifinal.

    Should be a great game today and we have you covered with all the action from start to finish as we crown a champion.
     
    1 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:22 AM
  2. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA

    Teams have retreated to their locker rooms as we await the start in 18 minutes.
     
    2 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:42 AM
  3. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Both teams comes out a rousing chorus of cheers.
     
    3 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:54 AM
  4. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell wins the coin toss and chooses to defer to the second half. Lord Botetourt will get a crack at the Hopewell defense first.
     
    4 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 11:57 AM
  5. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell defending standing tall on first two plays of the game as Lord Botetourt looks to establish the run.
     
    5 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM
  6. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    QB James-Ryan Salvi under pressure gets rid of it and it is a quick 3 & out for the Cavaliers.
     
    6 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:01 PM
  7. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell on offense with TreVeyon swarmed upon by Lord Botetourt defense after a gain of 2 yards on his first carry of the day.
     
    7 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:02 PM
  8. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    TreVeyon Henderson with a run to the home sidelines and it is off to the races for a touchdown! Hopewell 7-0 with 9:41 to go on a 62-yard run.
     
    8 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:03 PM
    iskolinbckers likes this.
  9. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Lord Botetourt fumbles the return and Hopewell defense comes up with it at the Lord Botetourt 22!
     
    9 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:05 PM
  10. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell called for holding. 1st & 15 from the 27
     
    10 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:06 PM
  11. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Lord Botetourt comes up with big stop of TreVeyon Henderson on 3rd & 6. Hopewell at the Lord Botetourt 18
     
    11 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM
  12. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Brae Farrell with a big hit on TreVeyon Henderson for a loss of about 7 yards on fourth down.
     
    12 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM
  13. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Two big runs for Lord Botetourt has the Cavaliers across midfield and into Hopewell territory.
     
    13 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:12 PM
  14. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Holding against Lord Botetourt stalls their momentum back into Hopewell territory.
     
    14 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:15 PM
  15. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
     
    15 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:16 PM
  16. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Isiah Stephens bats down a Joe Eliades pass bringing up 3rd & 11 for the Blue Devils
     
    16 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:17 PM
  17. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    With pressure coming Eliades takes off running but the defense closes in after just 4 yards and Hopewell punts.
     
    17 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:18 PM
  18. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hunter Rice met at the line for a loss of 1
     
    18 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:19 PM
  19. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Zion Hubbard picks off the Salvi pass, his 2nd interception in two weeks.
     
    19 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:20 PM
  20. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    TreVeyon Henderson with a 29-yard run has the Blue Devils setup at the Lord Botetourt 15!
     
    20 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM
  21. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Troy Everett with a big stop of Henderson on 2nd down.
     
    21 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM
  22. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Henderson takes it to the right side and scores his 2nd touchdown of the game to put Hopewell up 14-0 with 8 seconds to go in the first quarter.
     
    22 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM
  23. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    At the end of 1 quarter of play Hopewell leads 14-0 with Lord Botetourt back on offense.
     
    23 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:26 PM
  24. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    7 carries and 98 yards for TreVeyon Henderson in the first quarter alone with 2 touchdowns.
     
    24 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM
  25. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Penalties hurting Lord Botetourt early in this game.
     
    25 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM
  26. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
     
    26 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:32 PM
  27. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    D'Von Powell Jr. with great catch with no one around but he is ruled out.
     
    27 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:33 PM
  28. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell with a fresh set of downs, 1st & 10 at the Lord Botetourt 18
     
    28 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:35 PM
  29. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Fake handoff with Eliades picking up 4 yards on the carry
     
    29 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:36 PM
  30. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Ethan Clower gets to Henderson with the tackle bringing up a 4th & 12 for the Blue Devils
     
    30 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:37 PM
  31. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hopewell faces 4th & 13 at the Lord Botetourt 21.
     
    31 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:39 PM
  32. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Offsides on Lord Botetourt, yet another penalty pushes Hopewell closer, 4th & 8
     
    32 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:39 PM
  33. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Turnover on downs with Lord Botetourt pinned at their own 16
     
    33 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:40 PM
  34. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hunter Rice out to the 30 for Lord Botetourt.
     
    34 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:41 PM
  35. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Hunter Rice picking up some yards on this drive with the Cavaliers approaching midfield.
     
    35 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:42 PM
  36. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Gunner Givens with a change of pace gets the Cavaliers across midfield to the 43 of Hopewell
     
    36 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:42 PM
  37. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Dylan Wade with a run as the Cavaliers are mixing it up on offense.
     
    37 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:43 PM
  38. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Dylan Wade with another carry and the Cavaliers are knocking on the door at the 20
     
    38 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:43 PM
  39. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Lord Botetourt fumbles and Anthony Hale comes up with it ending the Lord Botetourt threat.
     
    39 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:46 PM
  40. CRF4Dan

    CRF4Dan Richmond Region Football Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2012
    Messages:
    2,861
    Likes Received:
    702
    Location:
    Mechanicsville, VA
    Kaiveon Cox with a carry finds 5 Cavaliers swarming to him.
     
    40 CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 12:47 PM
Page 1 of 3
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page