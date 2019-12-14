Good Morning from beautiful Williams Stadium here at Liberty for today's Class 3 Final between two undefeated teams in Hopewell and Lord Botetourt.



Lord Botetourt out of Dalesville, VA known as the Cavaliers and coached by Jamie Harless. Lord Botetourt previously reached the Class 3 Final in 2015 but came up empty in the win column.



Lord Botetourt averages 32 points a game while giving up 13. The closest they came to defeat was a 1-point win over Franklin County in the 8th game of the regular season.



Meanwhile Hopewell out of Hopewell, VA known as the Blue Devils and coached by Ricky Irby come into this game looking for their second state title in 3 years.



The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents an average of 42-12 but came close to defeat last week against Goochland in the State Semifinal.



Should be a great game today and we have you covered with all the action from start to finish as we crown a champion.

