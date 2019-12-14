Blog Class 4 Final: Lake Taylor(12-2) v. Tuscarora(13-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by CRF4Dan, Dec 14, 2019 at 3:57 PM.

    Welcome to the Class 4 Final from Liberty as the sun shines brightly on a beautiful day at Williams Stadium.

    Just about an hour ago Hopewell won their 2nd state title in 3 years over Lord Botetourt 35-7. Now it is Tuscarora and Lake Taylor's time.

    The Huskies of Tuscarora come in from up north in Leesburg with Brandon Wheelbarger coaching a team that is now 13-1 on the season. They have been on this stage twice and come up empty both times. Is this the year they finally get that first state title?

    For Lake Taylor this is their 6th trip to the State Finals but they can only claim two wins, a mark of 2-3 on this stage. The Titans are led by Coach Hank Sawyer who has been at the helm of the Titans for four of these championship game appearances.

    The Titans two losses this season came to Maury(7-49) and Varina(7-56). Maury of course won their first state title in 80 years earlier today and Varina fell to Maury a week ago in the state semifinals.

    Tuscarora's only blemish on their record is to Broad Run in the first game of the season. A 2-point losss, 26-28. Since that game the Huskies have rolled off 13 straight wins including beating the very team that handed them their only loss, Broad Run in the region final.
     
    The sun is beginning to set on Lynchburg, VA as clouds make their appearance again and a breeze is a blowing. Tuscarora has retreated to their locker room awaiting the start of the game. Lake Taylor is still down here warming up.
     
    Malik Newton needs only 82 yards to reach the 2000 yard milestone for the season.
     
    Tuscarora will receive to get this game started. Class 4 Final... it's about to go down.
     
    Tuscarora will start 1st & 10 from their own 31.
     
    Ethan Gick is your first ball carrier of the game with a gain of 5 yards.
     
    Lake Taylor defense comes in with stifling stop, no gain.
     
    Ethan Gick's first pass of the day is incomplete but there is is a flag against Lake Taylor and Tuscarora will have their first down. 1st & 10 at the 47
     
    Another flag, this one against Lake Taylor for offsides.
     
    Tuscarora facing 3rd & 5 at the Lake Taylor 48
     
    Another flag, this one against Tuscarora
     
    Tuscarora goes for it on 4th & 5 and Gick hits Ryan Upp who gets up the field to the 33.
     
    Tuscarora got to the 8 yard line but penalty brought them back to the 22.
     
    Jeffrey Foster with a 51-yard run! Lake Taylor at the 29 of Tuscarora
     
    Lake Taylor now facing 3rd & 9 as Tuscarora defense is putting their foot down.
     
    Andrew Stefkovich with a big stop of Malik Newton. 4th & 8 coming up
     
    Darius Speight on the receiving end of a Jeffrey Forster 27-yard pass to the end zone. 7-0 Lake Taylor 4:32 to go.
     
    Pass to Ryan Upp but he has nowhere to go. Tuscarora facing 3rd & 10
     
    Tuscarora is playing some solid defense. 2nd & 11 coming up for Lake Taylor
     
    Malik Newton with a run to the 30
     
    Raylyn Manley pushes 2 Tuscarora defenders back for a first down. 1st & 10 at the 24.
     
    After one quarter of play Lake Taylor leads 7-0
     
    A pitch to Tarrion Washington-Jacobs but a penalty is called against Lake Taylor pushing them further back... ball now at the 16
     
    Tuscarora's Lee Orozco nearly had a pick but cannot get control of the ball.
     
    Ryan Upp with a return of 15 yards but a flag against Tuscarora backs up the Huskies to their own 21
     
    Jevonn Gilyard had the ball in his grasp but could not complete the catch... 3rd & 5 coming up for the Huskies
     
    4th & 5 for the Huskies after an incomplete pass . Holding should have been called but no flag on that one.
     
    Jeffrey Foster with another big quarterback keeper for 21 yards.
     
    Malik Newton with a tremendous 31-yard touchdown reception! 21-0 Lake Taylor 6:37 to go in the first half.
     
    Dallas Spruill gets to Gick with the sack but a flag gives Tuscarora a first down.
     
    I heard the whistle from way up here in the press box and I see the flag. It goes against Lake Taylor making it 2nd & 11
     
    Malik Newton with a steady run and a quick burst has the Titans up to the 43
     
    Yet another flag... this one against Tuscarora gives the Titans a 1st & 8
     
    Matei Fitz comes up with a big hit for Tuscarora with a loss of 2
     
    Malik Newton is gobbled up by the Hukies defense. 4th & 9 coming up with the ball on the 44.
     
