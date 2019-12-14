Welcome to the Class 4 Final from Liberty as the sun shines brightly on a beautiful day at Williams Stadium.



Just about an hour ago Hopewell won their 2nd state title in 3 years over Lord Botetourt 35-7. Now it is Tuscarora and Lake Taylor's time.



The Huskies of Tuscarora come in from up north in Leesburg with Brandon Wheelbarger coaching a team that is now 13-1 on the season. They have been on this stage twice and come up empty both times. Is this the year they finally get that first state title?



For Lake Taylor this is their 6th trip to the State Finals but they can only claim two wins, a mark of 2-3 on this stage. The Titans are led by Coach Hank Sawyer who has been at the helm of the Titans for four of these championship game appearances.



The Titans two losses this season came to Maury(7-49) and Varina(7-56). Maury of course won their first state title in 80 years earlier today and Varina fell to Maury a week ago in the state semifinals.



Tuscarora's only blemish on their record is to Broad Run in the first game of the season. A 2-point losss, 26-28. Since that game the Huskies have rolled off 13 straight wins including beating the very team that handed them their only loss, Broad Run in the region final.

Click to expand...