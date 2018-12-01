Blog Class 6 State Semis Blog - Manchester 42, Ocean Lakes 3 - FINAL

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Dec 1, 2018 at 12:44 PM.

    Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex as we are almost set for kick-off between the Region 6B Champion Manchester Lancers (13-0) and the Region 6A Champion Ocean Lakes Dolphins (13-0).

    These two squared off a preseason matchup here at the Sportsplex in August. Unofficially, Manchester won that something like 35-6. The two coaches - Tom Hall for Manchester and Joe Jones of Ocean Lakes - are best friends and joked about the possibility of their teams facing off in the State Semis. Here they are.

    Manchester has dominated opponents all season long and had their toughest tussle a week ago, beating Colonial Forge 21-7 in the Region 6B title game. They were eliminated by Colonial Forge each of the two previous years in the playoffs. As for Ocean Lakes, the Dolphins avenged last year's second round playoff loss to Oscar Smith by defeating the Tigers 21-7 in the Region 6A title game.

    The winner here will be taking on the winner of Westfield/Freedom next Saturday - December 8th - for the 2018 State Championship at the Class 6 level at Hampton University.

    Follow our LIVE Game Blog + Updates all day via Twitter @ hatfieldsports
     
    Quick fun fact as we get ready to kick-off - Ocean Lakes defensive coordinator Chris Ramey enters today 5-0 in the State Semifinals as an assistant football coach (3-0 with Landstown under Chris Beatty and 2-0 at Ocean Lakes under Chris Scott).
     
    Ocean Lakes wins the toss and they will receive to start things off. The Dolphins begin at their own 10 following a penalty.

    On first down, Dolphins QB Xander Jedlick - who set the new single-season school record for TD passes this year - fakes the hand off and rolls right, finding Maryland commit Tank Land (the Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year) for a completion of 5. Two plays later on 3rd & 8, it's Jedlick completing a dump off to RB Eli Snowden for 9 yards.

    Then it's a big play by Myles Alston.

     
    Another completion as Xander Jedlick stays red hot, finding WR Shawn Hamilton for a gain of 18 yards down to the 12-yard line of Manchester. Jedlick is 4 of 4 for 81 yards passing.

    But senior LB Demetrius Tyler gets a sack for the Manchester defense and that'll bring up 3rd & 18 from the 20-yard line. Jedlick hits Tank Land for a completion of 5.

    FG try coming for Ocean Lakes...
     
    That's sorta a win for both. For Ocean Lakes, they get the early lead and get points on the board on a high-scoring Manchester team. Yet, the Lancers have to be glad they held them to a field goal after the Dolphins moved inside the 10 on the drive.
     
    Manchester's offense will start at their own 35 with 6:41 to go in the opening period. The Lancers waste no time moving the ball as Notre Dame commit Brendon Clark (30TD's / 1INT) completes his first four passes for 34 yards in a hurry-up style of offense that has plenty of run-pass options.

    Three of those catches were by K.J. McNeil for 30 yards.

    On 3rd & 1, it's Clark finding the end zone on the QB keeper.



    That caps a 6-play, 61-yard drive in 1:51 for the Lancers.
     
    Ocean Lakes just got called for their 5th penalty (for 30 yards total) as their 2nd drive was going to start at their own 16 and instead they will be looking at 1st & 15 from their own 11. Well, Manchester gets called for its first penalty on encroachment, putting us at the original line of scrimmage.

    Hakeem Beamon (the Penn State commit) and Anthony Gary corral Eli Snowden of Ocean Lakes on a run play immediately. Then it's a dropped pass by the Dolphins to create 3rd & 10.

    On 3rd & 10, it's Charlotte commit Kei'Trel Clark with a pass breakup and nearly an INT. Back when these two met in the a preseason scrimmage, it was Clark with a pick-six for the Lancers.

    Ocean Lakes will punt it away.
     
    Now you begin to wonder about some of the depth and injuries for Ocean Lakes. They're missing about 6 or 7 starters from when the season began due to injury. In fact, three of the o-line starters from the beginning of the playoffs to now are gone. The defense has its hands full trying to slow this Manchester attack.
     
    Starting at the Ocean Lakes 38-yard line, the Manchester offense is unable to move the chains on their second series.

    On 1st & 10, QB Brendon Clark is stopped for no gain, he overthrew his receiver on 2nd down, then on 3rd down it's excellent coverage in the back of the end zone by Dolphins DB Jacari Holloway (3INT's last week against Oscar Smith). The Lancers trot on Jake Lero for a field goal try.
     
    Ocean Lakes was 7 of 10 for 106 passing yards in the opening period. The Dolphins ran the ball 10 times for 21 yards.

    Manchester was 4 of 6 for 34 yards passing in the opening stanza. The Lancers ran the ball 4 times for 29 yards.
     
    Ocean Lakes has a nice drive going - gearing up for the 13th play of their 3rd series of the day - as they look at 1st & 10 from the Manchester 15. QB Xander Jedlick broke off on 3rd & 10 earlier this possession for a run of 14.

    Dolphins OC Mat Lemn also went to the bag of tricks and it's a play designed as a reverse pass with Terps commit Tank Land, who ends up taking off and running for 11 yards.

    This is the way to keep that high-octane Manchester offense on the sideline watching and anxious.

    A pass interference moves the Dolphins to 2nd & 1 from the Manchester 6.
     
    Tank Land had the carry and we believe the ball was recovered by Jaden Davis (though not 100% sure) for Manchester.
     
    Manchester goes 3 & out, taking only 1:22 off the clock, as the Ocean Lakes offense comes back on the field at the 35-yard line of the Lancers with 8:26 till intermission.

    Isaiah Todd gained 3 on a run for the Lancers, but then Devon Allen sent him backwards with a tackle for loss and a pass is dropped by Tre Clark on 3rd down.

    Ocean Lakes has run 26 plays from scrimmage to 13 for Manchester. Time of Possession is definitely in their favor, which Head Coach Joe Jones - a former Hokies football standout - has to love.
     
    McNeil read the screen beautifully and was gone to the house. That is just McNeil's 2nd INT of the year. For the Manchester defense, it is their 24th interception.

    As for Xander Jedlick, it is only his 9th INT of the year. We mentioned earlier how he has thrown a school-record 35 touchdown passes this year nad today he got off to a great start (5/5 for 86 yards), but the Manchester defense has made adjustments since that point as he's only 2 of 8 following his hot start.
     
    Following a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, Ocean Lakes starts at their own 6 with 8:06 to play before half-time. Eli Snowden loses a couple of yards, a bad snap that QB Xander Jedlick is able to hop on at his own 1. Then on 3rd down, a quick completion to Myles Alston only gains a few yards. So Shawn Hamilton punts it away from his own end zone after the 3 & out by the Dolphins.

    Momentum is all with Manchester, and my oh my, how quickly this game has turned. The Lancers take over at the Ocean Lakes 38 with 5:56 till the break for their 4th offensive possession of the day.
     
    A 15-yard deadball penalty moved Manchester closer and the Lancers have a closer in their triggerman to make a team pay for a mistake dearly.
     
    On 2nd & 10 from their own 38, Ocean Lakes QB Xander Jedlick is cleaned up by the aggressive Manchester defense in pursuit with Christian Williams and Demetrius Tyler there to take him down.

    Ocean Lakes throws a quick pass on 3rd & 21 and Tank Land only gains 6. So the Dolphins will punt it away on 4th & 15 from their own 33 as we tick near 4 minutes to play before the break.

    Tre Clark decides to try to pick up the football on a punt return, nearly muffs it and Ocean Lakes recovers, but a Dolphins player cannot scoop it up and then it's Clark somehow coming up with the football and returning it 25 yards to their own 43. Coach Tom Hall had to have his heart in his throat on that one there.
     
    That's four touchdowns by Manchester in 11 minutes and 35 seconds of game time. That comes right after Ocean Lakes had the ball in prime position to possibly take the lead when trailing the Lancers 7-3 early in the 2nd period.
     
    Tank Land gains 12 yards on a reception from QB Xander Jedlick and the Region 6A Defensive Player of the Year is stopped by the Region 6B Defensive Player of the Year Hakeem Beamon, who lost his helmet on the play. And because of he lost his lid, the officials call an illegal participation penalty on the Lancers, moving Ocean Lakes into Manchester territory.

    Tre Clark just had his 4th pass breakup of the day. Boy, though he had one mental lapse earlier in this quarter, he's a heck of a football player with good instincts and a knack for making plays.

     
    Some numbers at the break...

    HALF:

    Manchester 28:
    Brendon Clark - 7-11 for 114Yds. 2-0 TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 27Yds. TD
    Isaiah Todd - 5Car. 12Yds.
    Alston Robinson - 1Rec. 57Yds. TD
    K.J. McNeil - 3Rec. 30Yds; 62-yard INT TD return
    Tre Clark - 2Rec. 20Yds. TD; 3 Solo Tackles, 4PBU
    Jaelin Branch - 5 Tackles (4 Solo)

    Lancers - 20 plays for 155 total yards (9 rushes for 41 yards; 7-11 for 114 pass yards); 0 turnovers; 3 penalties for 26 yards


    Ocean Lakes 3:
    Xander Jedlick - 11-20 for 127Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 2Yds.
    Eli Snowden - 9Car. 23Yds.
    Myles Alston - 2Rec. 52Yds.
    Tank Land - 5Rec. 28Yds; 2Car. 13Yds. Fumble
    Cameron Williams - 5 Tackles (3 Solo), TFL

    Dolphins - 39 plays for 170 total yards (19 rushes for 43 yards; 11-20 for 127 pass yards, 1 intercept); 2 turnovers (1 lost fumble); 8 penalties for 66 yards
     
    To begin the second half, Ocean Lakes tries an onside kick and it doesn't work, recovered by Miles Moore of the Lancers.

    So Manchester has pretty decent field position, beginning at their own 43. Remember, Ocean Lakes tried an onside kick to begin the 2nd half against Cox in the regional semifinals and recovered. They overcame an 11-point deficit, but it's a much bigger hole to climb out of and a different kind of mountain in this one.
     
    Cameron Williams of Ocean Lakes with a couple of great tackles to begin the 2nd half for the Dolphins. Coming into today, the First Team All-Region LB had 156 total tackles.

    Facing a 4th & 12 from the Ocean Lakes 30, the Dolphins get flagged for pass interference. That's their 10th penalty for 101 yards on the day.
     
    So the Ocean Lakes defense comes up with a stop. Now the question becomes can the offense get a play to ignite them and spark the comeback? Up front, missing a couple of key blockers due to injury, that won't be easy at all.
     
    Ocean Lakes goes 3 & out. I asked Manchester Head Coach Tom Hall in pregame the difference for his team from when these two squads met in a preseason scrimmage back in August and now. He said that they were missing two defensive linemen and they are back. Their defensive front with Hakeem Beamon, Anthony Gary, Andre Crawley and Christian Williams and others they rotate have taken ownership of this game in a big way.

    Manchester's offense stalls. On 4th & 7 from the 35-yard line of Ocean Lakes, Coach Hall decides to quick-kick punt it with Brendon Clark.

    The Dolphins of Ocean Lakes begin at their own 18 with 5:29 to go in the 3rd period, still trailing Manchester 28-3.
     
    Andre Crawley and Alston Robinson (ODU commit) send Eli Snowden backwards for a loss of 3. On 2nd & 13, it's a pass broken up by Kwame Dehany of Manchester. Just like that, it's another 3rd & long for the Ocean Lakes offense and that allows the Manchester defense to pin their ears back and come after QB Xander Jedlick of the Dolphins.

    Jedlick is able to find Keshaun Edwards for a completion of 17 yards near midfield. Yet, moments later, it's Virginia Tech commit (on the o-line) Will Pritchard making a sack on defense, sending Jedlick back 6 yards.
     
    On 3rd & long, Ocean Lakes completes a pass worth 14 yards with Xander Jedlick to Tank Land into Manchester territory. Then on 4th down, it's Shawn Boone coming up with an 8-yard catch from Jedlick. Boone had missed previous playoff games due to an ejection earlier in the season.

     
    There's no let up in the Manchester defense as Anthony Gary sends Shawn Boone backwards for a loss of 2. On third down it is nearly an interception.

    But on 4th down, it will be ...

     
    Manchester Coach Tom Hall is burning clock as we tick down near 8 minutes to play. A couple of runs for 13 yards by Isaiah Todd allow the Lancers to continue to burn clock.

    The Manchester offensive line with Travis Miller, Nick Shook, James Bell, Will Pritchard (Hokies commit) and Ashalam Matchingtouch has done a solid job throughout the year and today has been no exception either.
     
    Ocean Lakes gets the ball back after a Manchester punt, but the Dolphins go 3 & out with a sack from Lancers defender Alston Robinson. The Dolphins punt is a 38-yarder.

    So in front 28-3 on Ocean Lakes, Manchester has the ball at the 30-yard line of the Dolphins with 5:38 to play.
     
    Manchester can pretty much make their plans for next Saturday - December 8th - at Hampton University for the Class 6 State Championship against either Freedom or Westfield.

    Now, Westfield's starting QB Noah Kim has gone down with a serious leg injury in that game, so the Bulldogs' streak of a four-peat and 37 consecutive wins is in serious jeopardy. Go follow that one in my colleague Devin Payne's Game Blog here on the site.
     
    Considering Ocean Lakes came in averaging 34.7 points per game, this is a phenomenal performance by the defense.
     
    That TD by Garcia actually gives Manchester more first downs and total yards for the first time all game.

    Time of Possession 28:38 to 19:42 in favor of Ocean Lakes here with 41 seconds to play.

    In Tom Hall's 20th season as Head Coach, this will be his first trip to the State Final.
     
    More to come later...
     
