Blog Class 6 State Semis Blog - Manchester 42, Ocean Lakes 3 - FINAL

Greetings from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex as we are almost set for kick-off between the Region 6B Champion Manchester Lancers (13-0) and the Region 6A Champion Ocean Lakes Dolphins (13-0). These two squared off a preseason matchup here at the Sportsplex in August. Unofficially, Manchester won that something like 35-6. The two coaches - Tom Hall for Manchester and Joe Jones of Ocean Lakes - are best friends and joked about the possibility of their teams facing off in the State Semis. Here they are. Manchester has dominated opponents all season long and had their toughest tussle a week ago, beating Colonial Forge 21-7 in the Region 6B title game. They were eliminated by Colonial Forge each of the two previous years in the playoffs. As for Ocean Lakes, the Dolphins avenged last year's second round playoff loss to Oscar Smith by defeating the Tigers 21-7 in the Region 6A title game. The winner here will be taking on the winner of Westfield/Freedom next Saturday - December 8th - for the 2018 State Championship at the Class 6 level at Hampton University. Follow our LIVE Game Blog + Updates all day via Twitter @ hatfieldsports