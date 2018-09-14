Predictions Coastal Plain Outlook - Week 4

Virginia may have made decisions a little too quickly on the evacuations and several Coastal Plain schools did the same on closures and decisions to postpone their games. Many games have been pushed to Monday evening while several have not decided. Week 4 is a light week of action but some teams have important contests to their season. Let the predictions sink in. Essex will have to polish up their rushing attack around KJ Dameron before district play. Surry County (0-2) at Essex (1-2) Monday 6pm The Trojans will be hoping to get to the bye week at .500 before their game in Richmond next Friday. Coach Todd Jones and his talented group have to get rolling as their Northern Neck district competition will not be a piece of cake this time. Coach Frank Coston will try to get something positive in this one before starting district play next week. Prediction: Essex 48 Surry County 6 Corvion Davis will need to rally his group on the road versus an improving Tiger squad. Colonial Beach (1-1) at Sussex Central (1-1) TBA The Drifters will make another trip down south but this one is expected to yield better results. Corvion Davis will be the most explosive back on the field but with the attention he grabs it should open the door for Kindrick Smith to exploit the Tigers youth. Sussex Central doesn’t have the fire power yet to be in a scoring match with the Drifters. Prediction: Colonial Beach 30 Sussex Central 14 Coastal Plain Predictions: JM Bennet (MD) 34 Nandua 21 Lancaster 28 Middlesex 7 Northampton 44 Windsor 14 Northumberland 54 Mathews 0 Snow Hill (MD) 28 Arcadia 14 Southampton 36 Colonial Heights 32 Washington & Lee 28 Rappahannock 17 West Point 38 Chincoteague 16 Wednesday night Liberty Christian 42 Brunswick 0 Extra Point Franklin controls their own destiny as they have a team capable of running through the Tri-Rivers for the first time since 2012. King William is underrated and they will have a battle in Westmoreland County next Friday.