PREDICTIONS:

Our schedules were ripped up big time last week as several teams saw games canceled including one of the most anticipated in Tappahannock. Even another big one in Brunswick County before it too was called off. This week so far appears to be a little better.Several teams took care of their business like King & Queen Central who cruised over Cumberland 44-0. Riverheads in what was supposed to be the game to threaten their winning streak made enough plays on defense to make the Class 3 powerhouse waive the white flag winning 62-38! Nandua was able to run away from Arcadia 44-6 and Lancaster showed a big turn around from their last outing winning 44-8. Middlesex manhandled Windsor 35-6. Washington & Lee got a key early win over Rappahannock 26-6 and Park View came up short in double overtime with Colonial Heights 40-34. Amelia County proved their Monday win wasn't a fluke as they beat Thomas Jefferson 8-7! Surry County got checked by Northampton 44-12.FEATURED GAME:There has only been one team that has slowed the steamrolling offense of Riverheads and that has been Stuarts Draft. 2016-17 were the Cougars best looking efforts in the last 5 years. They defeated the Gladiators and went on to a 13-1 record. The next year they had a down season but not from playing Riverheads. Even at a 5-5 season the Cougars almost took down the champs losing 17-14. This past spring was a heart breaker losing in overtime 10-7. Does Stuart Draft have the equation to the Riverheads offense?Many believe there is no stopping this group which has one of the biggest and strongest running backs in Cayden Cook-Cash (6 foot 4, 205 pounds), an accurate passer in Bennett Dunlap, and emerging back Luke Bryant (6 foot 2, 205 pounds). It's hard to imagine the team that nearly rushed for 500 yards versus the Class 3 runner ups will be slowed in the 1st of two regular season match-ups for the rivals. A win Friday would be Robert Casto's 40th consecutive victory.The Cougars spotlight will be on their defense with Jayson Williams who knows the sting of that overtime loss in the spring along with linebackers Troy Thompson and Aaron Nice. If the defense can deliver another solid performance versus the Gladiators then the Cougars won't have to expect a career day from Nice in the backfield.BOTTOMLINE: Size so far has mattered and has worn down Riverheads previous opponents. Draft is as close to a contender to stop the streak as you will likely get. Expect the play action to catch the Cougars napping enough to put a damper on Draft's defensive gameplan.PREDICTION: Riverheads 28 Stuarts Draft 14PREDICTIONS:Park View 12Halifax County 36Rappahannock 20Franklin 28Caroline 6King William 34Bruton 12West Point 28Petersburg 36John Marshall 6Thomas Jefferson 44Greensville Co. 26Arcadia 14Snow Hill (MD) 20Altavista 14Amelia Co. 34Randolph Henry 20Surry 14Windsor 6Northampton 42Colonial Beach 12Sussex Central 14Middlesex 38Lancaster 20Washington & Lee 16King George 42King & Queen Central 34Isle of Wight 28Virginia Beach 14Rappahannock Co. 20Central Lunenburg 44William Campbell 8Nelson Co. 24Cumberland 12East Rockingham 6Buffalo Gap 30