Not a loaded week due to Covid and forfeits but there is some action going on. October is when champions are made and based on a lot of schedules it's when teams find out who is truly legit. King William could possibly take the top seed if they can sweep their home games for the month. Amelia gets their toughest test next week versus Nottoway and Central Lunenburg kicks off the month hosting the Cougars. So let's get the prediction on the big games this week!The Broncos are coming off a big win over rival Windsor and looked like themselves. Essex found themselves in a dogfight with King & Queen Central and now they have to go to the Armory versus a team with a lot to prove. Kenaz Jones is the quarterback for the Broncos who is getting better with each game. He has the toughness and athleticism to make things happen. Running back Derrick Perry will need to find running lanes early and often in this one in order to keep the chains moving. One thing for sure, Dorian Harris and Kam Robinson will be consistently pressuring the Broncos defense. This will be the toughest backfield they have faced since Amelia County. If the Broncos can't get pressure on the quarterback then look for big plays in the passing game.BOTTOMLINE: Tre'Vaughn Ball will have his best passing performance of the season. Franklin has to pick their poison and they will likely give their attention to the dynamic duo and take their chances on Ball. Ball he shall.The Chargers high powered offense gets their first major test when they host Nottoway. They have always played tough battles with their rivals but Central Lunenburg looks to have improved enough now to possibly take the James River district crown. Kemarion Watson, Donnell Jones, and Nyjae Carter will try to keep getting the big yardage versus Tyler Banks and the Cougar defense. For the first fall like temperature game, expect plenty of smashmouth football with the full house backfield and wing-T colliding.BOTTOMLINE: Domanick Pettis will have to come up big often because the Chargers will break a few in this one. Central Lunenburg's Connor Mattox will need to make the playaction opportunities count.OTHER PREDICTIONS:Colonel Richardson 20Arcadia 22Nandua 26Snow Hill, MD 14Amelia County 46Randolph Henry 6Buckingham 52Bluestone 0Cumberland 14Prince Edward 12Surry 20Greensville Co. 28Appomattox 56Altavista 14William Campbell 12Gretna 34Northampton 27Middlesex 36