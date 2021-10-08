The big game in the east that was supposed to happen for this week will not happen but there are other games that will occur including some big action in the Shenandoah Valley as Buffalo Gap takes their shot at the undisputed #1 ranked Riverheads Gladiators. Hopefully, we get most of the games in as the east seems to have the most obstacles during this season than the western part of the state.Buffalo Gap's offense has kicked into high gear over the past two games and now they face the red hot Gladiators who have been flooring the pedal each week with no signs of engine problems. The Big Red machine's backfield has been churning hard as Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant have been reliable and consistent with their production and have put a strain on opposing defenses. Bennett Dunlap has been everything as advertised passing the ball to help the Gladiators keep any defense they are facing honest with their ability to scorch a team deep at any time.Riverheads will find themselves looking for the big pass as well due to Gap's excellent production off playaction. Quarterback Curtis Lowe is silky smooth with his mechanics and he will need to be in order to consistently move the ball down the field versus the champs. The only way this can become a factor though is if Bryce Hilderbrand and Ryan Shiflet can cut through the Gladiator defense enough to cause a concern.BOTTOMLINE: Just to be in the contest will take the Bison winning the time of possession battle by converting big on 3rd down. Even then Gap's lack of depth and size will be too much of an obstacle to overcome.Amelia will get the opportunity to be the top dog in the Class 2 Region A race for homefield advantage. Having defeated Thomas Jefferson already, the Raiders can get valuable points with a win in Crewe. Marqualle Royal and DeQuan Pegram will need to be at the top of their game in order to get past a stubborn Cougar defense led by top recruit Tyler Banks at linebacker.Domanick Petits will be the x-factor in this one and Amelia will have to be concerned with his ability to extend plays if the backs are inefficient. Time in the pocket will be a bigger issue for the Raiders than the Cougars and somehow Amelia must flip that statistic if they want a joyous ride back home.BOTTOMLINE: Big play ability could really swing the momentum in this one. Amelia has all the tools with this year's squad to make it happen. Quantae Jackson should have a favorable match-up to take advantage of.This week's predictions:Franklin 20Park View (10/12) 28Arcadia 14Bruton 18Poquoson 24Jamestown 6Nandua 8Portsmouth Christian 36Prince Edward 22Bluestone 6I.C. Norcom 14King William 48Park View 24Greensville Co. 38Windsor 0Sussex Central 58Colonial Beach 26Rappahannock 24Washington & Lee 44Lancaster 0King & Queen 60Mathews 0Middlesex 13West Point 38Isle of Wight 35Rappahannock Co. 7Altavista 16Dan River 6Central Lunenburg 66Cumberland (10/12) 6Franklin 28Surry 12