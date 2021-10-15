With only a few weeks left we have several squads that are still canceling games while others will be trying to make up many games in the next few weeks. For now let's enjoy the final few weeks of the regular season.Lafayette has been one of the strongest programs in the 757 for several years but the championship had been falling short from their grasp just like a bigger program in Chesapeake. When the Rams got their title in the Spring they had to share the spotlight with that same school who won theirs as well. This year they hope to make it different as they plan to be the only undefeated program when the smoke clears at season end.Quarterback Luke Hanson (6 foot 2, 180 pounds) has excellent touch and vision down the field making the Rams passing game a true threat unlike many opponents most Class 2 squads face. The Class 3 defending champions top receiver is Jaylen Pretlow (5 foot 9, 160 pounds) who vibes with Hanson like Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett. Pretlow can definitely fly and tracks the deep ball very well. They also have a fleet of backs who carry the ball including Demarcus Lawrence, Jasir Willis, and Adrian Warren to name a few. Several backs touch the ball each game keeping defenses on edge.The offensive power of the Rams is great but it doesn't equate to the magnitude of what the Cavaliers bring with the top running back in Virginia in Demond Claiborne, stock rising quarterback Jayveon Robinson, and their dynamic receivers Kavontay Hayes and Tre Robinson. Jayveon will showcase the type of skills that Lafayette typically doesn't see in the Bay Rivers district. The talent of the Cavaliers will be a good tune up for their likely match up with the highly improved Phoebus Phantoms. Claiborne by himself requires a lot of attention from a defense but the presence of a dual threat quarterback and receivers that can dominate one-on-one coverage will make for a very difficult task.Head coach Scott Moore's group needs this victory in order to have a chance of getting the #2 spot to host the first two rounds of the playoffs. Nottoway having beaten both of their toughest contenders look to be a sure lock for the top seed. A loss could possibly mean no home games at all with Brunswick right on their heels. Poquoson lost to Warhill last night.BOTTOMLINE: King William has a lot to play for and truly are state contenders in Class 2 and Lafayette just might get a wake up call that should benefit them in the long run.PREDICTION: