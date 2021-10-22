Last week, King William followed through with a big win over Class 3 defending champion and previously undefeated Lafayette. Now the Cavaliers are expected to improve their rating even more as they host Class 4 Mechanicsville. The Cavs weren't the only team looking hot last week Several other teams will finally get back to action as they try to finish up the regular season strong. Hopefully.The race for the playoff seeding has begun as in Class 1 Region B, Surry County could leap Sussex Central and possibly even Buffalo Gap by winning 2 out of their 3 contests. Buffalo Gap can lock up the 3rd seed as it has all Class 3 opponents remaining on their schedule by winning 2 of the 3 contests. While Franklin and Cumberland will come down to the wire for the 8th seed.King & Queen Central finds themselves currently 4th in the Class 1 Region A ratings despite being undefeated. If this holds the Royal Tigers would get to play top seeded Essex the week before Thanksgiving. A rematch of the 2020 Region A championship game will be key in all of this as the Tigers travel to West Point. Like the schedule each week expect plenty of changes.If the playoffs started today:*Middlesex eligibility status for not playing/scheduling a district opponentOther Predictions: