Last week, King William followed through with a big win over Class 3 defending champion and previously undefeated Lafayette. Now the Cavaliers are expected to improve their rating even more as they host Class 4 Mechanicsville. The Cavs weren't the only team looking hot last week Several other teams will finally get back to action as they try to finish up the regular season strong. Hopefully.
The race for the playoff seeding has begun as in Class 1 Region B, Surry County could leap Sussex Central and possibly even Buffalo Gap by winning 2 out of their 3 contests. Buffalo Gap can lock up the 3rd seed as it has all Class 3 opponents remaining on their schedule by winning 2 of the 3 contests. While Franklin and Cumberland will come down to the wire for the 8th seed.
King & Queen Central finds themselves currently 4th in the Class 1 Region A ratings despite being undefeated. If this holds the Royal Tigers would get to play top seeded Essex the week before Thanksgiving. A rematch of the 2020 Region A championship game will be key in all of this as the Tigers travel to West Point. Like the schedule each week expect plenty of changes.
If the playoffs started today:
Class 1 Region A
8 Rappahannock* vs. 1 Essex
7 Colonial Beach vs. 2 West Point
6 Washington & Lee vs. 3 Northumberland
5 Northampton vs. 4 King & Queen Central
*Middlesex eligibility status for not playing/scheduling a district opponent
Class 1 Region B
8 Franklin vs. 1 Riverheads
7 Altavista vs. 2 Central Lunenburg
6 William Campbell vs. 3 Buffalo Gap
5 Surry County vs. 4 Sussex Central
Class 2 Region A
8 Bruton vs. 1 Nottoway
7 Brunswick vs. 2 Thomas Jefferson (R)
6 Greensville Co. vs. 3 King William
5 Poquoson vs. 4 Amelia
Other Predictions:
Bruton 0
Poquoson 34
Thomas Jefferson 20
Glen Allen 6
Arcadia 26
Nandua 28
Buckingham Co. 14
Amelia County 20
Bluestone 0
Central Lunenburg 58
Prince Edward 0
Nottoway 42
Randolph-Henry 28
Cumberland 6
Mechanicsville 12
King William 48
Brunswick 24
Park View 14
Windsor 6
Greensville Co. 40
Northampton 38
Snow Hill (MD) 7
Northumberland 36
Colonial Beach 8
Essex 52
Lancaster 0
Rappahannock 22
Washington & Lee 20
King & Queen Central 46
West Point 20
Middlesex 24
Mathews 6
Gretna 14
Altavista 12
Staunton 13
Buffalo Gap 24
Fort Defiance 0
Riverheads 62
Franklin 14
Sussex Central 34
Surry 18
Southampton 14
