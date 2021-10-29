The final weeks of the regular season is upon us as several school systems are finally getting the virus under control. The race for the championship is under way as the seeding will likely determine the chance several teams will have when things kick-off for the postseason. Several games this week will have big implications or even set up major contests next Friday that will decide who will be home or away.Surry County faces a big game with Park View that could keep the Cougars from falling to the 6th seed in 1B. Franklin will have to put it all on the line in order to upset Greensville to have a chance to make the playoffs. Essex is expected to finish up as the top seed for 1A and King & Queen Central should lock in the 2nd seed with a win Friday.In 2A, King William has the #2 seed for now but Thomas Jefferson can reclaim it by beating both Colonial Heights and Mills Godwin. Amelia County can get a home playoff game if they can win out and Lafayette handles their business versus Poquoson. The loser of the Brunswick-Greensville game next Friday should decide who will go to Richmond in the first round.Predictions:Windsor 0Southampton 36Park View 14Surry Co. 34Bruton 6Tabb 42Lafayette 20Poquoson 6John Marshall 8Hermitage 24Thomas Jefferson 54Colonial Heights 12Washington (MD) 14Arcadia 6Nandua 12Northampton 28Amelia 44Prince Edward 0Cumberland 14Bluestone 6Nottoway 56Randolph-Henry 14King William 50West Point 12Greensville Co. 34Franklin 28Colonial Beach 42Lancaster 0Washington & Lee 6Essex 36Rappahannock 22Northumberland 38Middlesex 14King & Queen Central 40