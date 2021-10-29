Amelia will be a tough match up come playoff time. (Pictured Running back DaQuan Pegram)
The final weeks of the regular season is upon us as several school systems are finally getting the virus under control. The race for the championship is under way as the seeding will likely determine the chance several teams will have when things kick-off for the postseason. Several games this week will have big implications or even set up major contests next Friday that will decide who will be home or away.
Surry County faces a big game with Park View that could keep the Cougars from falling to the 6th seed in 1B. Franklin will have to put it all on the line in order to upset Greensville to have a chance to make the playoffs. Essex is expected to finish up as the top seed for 1A and King & Queen Central should lock in the 2nd seed with a win Friday.
In 2A, King William has the #2 seed for now but Thomas Jefferson can reclaim it by beating both Colonial Heights and Mills Godwin. Amelia County can get a home playoff game if they can win out and Lafayette handles their business versus Poquoson. The loser of the Brunswick-Greensville game next Friday should decide who will go to Richmond in the first round.
King William's high powered offense will cause the refs hands to go up several times Friday.
Predictions:
Windsor 0
Southampton 36
Park View 14
Surry Co. 34
Bruton 6
Tabb 42
Lafayette 20
Poquoson 6
John Marshall 8
Hermitage 24
Thomas Jefferson 54
Colonial Heights 12
Washington (MD) 14
Arcadia 6
Nandua 12
Northampton 28
Amelia 44
Prince Edward 0
Cumberland 14
Bluestone 6
Nottoway 56
Randolph-Henry 14
King William 50
West Point 12
Greensville Co. 34
Franklin 28
Colonial Beach 42
Lancaster 0
Washington & Lee 6
Essex 36
Rappahannock 22
Northumberland 38
Middlesex 14
King & Queen Central 40